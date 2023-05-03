Home » Spalletti ‘stay? It depends if I can still give Napoli’ – Calcio
Sports

Spalletti ‘stay? It depends if I can still give Napoli’ – Calcio

by admin
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 03 MAY – “My contract to stay in Naples? There are still good things to do, in my opinion it is more important than the contract to play these matches well, to complete this speech, then we will think about celebrating. I will ask myself how always if they are in a position to be able to give an audience that has this feeling what it deserves. From there we start to understand”. This was stated by Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti on the eve of the match against Udinese, speaking of his future after the Scudetto. “When Napoli looked for me, I said yes knowing that I had to win, because Sarri, Benitez, Ancelotti have been here”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy