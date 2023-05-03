Spalletti ‘stay? It depends if I can still give Napoli’ – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 03 MAY – “My contract to stay in Naples? There are still good things to do, in my opinion it is more important than the contract to play these matches well, to complete this speech, then we will think about celebrating. I will ask myself how always if they are in a position to be able to give an audience that has this feeling what it deserves. From there we start to understand”. This was stated by Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti on the eve of the match against Udinese, speaking of his future after the Scudetto. “When Napoli looked for me, I said yes knowing that I had to win, because Sarri, Benitez, Ancelotti have been here”. (HANDLE).

