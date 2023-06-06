Star basketball player James will start the 100th anniversary race in Le Mans

The Los Angeles Lakers gunner James will follow, for example, the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, who was the starter in Le Mans in 2018. Other celebrities included actors Brad Pitt (2016) or Steve McQueen, who played the main role in the film of the same name in 1971.

“There is nothing better than seeing and experiencing sport at the highest level. It is an honor to be a part of this historic moment in motorsport and to help celebrate the centenary of one of the most important sporting events in the world,” the 38-year-old American basketball player said in a statement.

James is a four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion. This February, he became the best scorer in the overseas league, in which he already gave 38,652 points during twenty seasons.