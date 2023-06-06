Home » Star basketball player James will start the 100th anniversary race in Le Mans
Sports

Star basketball player James will start the 100th anniversary race in Le Mans

by admin
Star basketball player James will start the 100th anniversary race in Le Mans

The Los Angeles Lakers gunner James will follow, for example, the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, who was the starter in Le Mans in 2018. Other celebrities included actors Brad Pitt (2016) or Steve McQueen, who played the main role in the film of the same name in 1971.

“There is nothing better than seeing and experiencing sport at the highest level. It is an honor to be a part of this historic moment in motorsport and to help celebrate the centenary of one of the most important sporting events in the world,” the 38-year-old American basketball player said in a statement.

James is a four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion. This February, he became the best scorer in the overseas league, in which he already gave 38,652 points during twenty seasons.

James waves the French flag at the start of the twenty-four hours of Le Mans on Saturday at 4 p.m. There will be 62 cars on the grid.

See also  Juve, for Vlahovic adductor problem: stop with Lecce? Chiesa and Pogba, the last ones

You may also like

Table Tennis Athletic Exhibition Dawning Style All People...

English teams in the Champions League final: the...

Beyond the aggression of little Kenzo on the...

Maybe the Miami Heat aren’t NBA Finals underdogs...

Elections 23J | The PSOE will contact the...

Karim Benzema signed three years in Al-Ittihad (Saudi...

Bundesliga: Promoted Lustenau causes a sensation

The Yangtze River Delta Water Sports Festival kicks...

Tuesday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kane, Maddison, Lewandowski, Ugarte, Caicedo,...

Ashes 2023 quiz: Can you name these players?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy