Assets of members of the National Assembly | Info

The Central Electoral Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has published the property records of politicians, and this is how “heavy” some of the deputies in the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska are.

Source: Mondo – Vedran Ševčuk

President of NSRS and United Srpska Nenad Stevandic reported that from January 1, 2022 to November 30 last year, he earned 73,000 KM from salary and 23,000 KM from compensation, and 9,000 under the item “other”. He drives a car “nissan xtrail” worth 50,000 KM, and he has 57,000 KM in his giro account.

Stevandić borrowed 90,000 KM from an unnamed natural person in the RS, which he needs to return by the end of next year. His mother paid him 9,000 KM from her account and it was reported under the item “other”.

Stevandić reported co-ownership of an apartment in Belgrade valued at 370,000 KM, a family house in Banja Luka worth 270,000 KM.

Vlado Đajić, deputy of SNSD and general director of UKC RS, in the period from January 1 to November 30, 2022, he earned 50,400 KM from salary, and 21,600 KM from compensation. He also reported income from capital gains of 40,000 KM, while he earned 60,000 marks from fees.

Đajić has two apartments worth 600,000 KM, business premises worth 300,000 and an Audi vehicle worth 80,000 KM. He has 320,000 KM in his account and a loan of 90,000 KM.

Milan Radovic, SDS deputy, in the period from January 1 to October 31 last year, he earned 30,333 KM from his salary, while he has a profit from property of 80,000 marks. Under the item “other”, Radović reported 42,500 KM. Also, Radović has three apartments in Serbia worth 2,150,000 million marks and land worth 762,567 KM. He also reported companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the value of 1,800,000 KM. He drives a “BMW X5” worth 120,000 marks. He also owns shares in Croatia and Serbia worth 250,000 marks, and he has 50,000 KM in his bank account. He earned 6,480,000 marks in the name of “receivables from given loans”. Radović is therefore “heavy” in total by almost 12 million marks.

Igor Crnadak (PDP) last year he earned 42,624 KM from his salary, and under the item “other” he reported 35,000 KM.

He is the co-owner of an apartment in Banja Luka worth 85,000 marks, and he claims the right to occupy another apartment in this city worth 230,000 marks.

Crnadak also reported land in Milosavci worth 7,000 marks. He has credit on the revolving card of 7,000 marks.

Predrag Nešić, a member of the DNS, from January 1 to the end of November 2022, reported a salary with a total value of 15,238 marks. He owns two apartments worth 240,000 KM, land worth 100,000 KM, office space worth 270,000 KM and a company (“N Trade”) worth almost 11 million marks.

He has two cars, a Mercedes and a BMW worth 200,000 KM. He reported the sum of 5,000 marks in his current account, and his wife owns an apartment in Serbia worth 45,000 marks.

Prophet and leader of the List for Justice and Order, Nebojsa Vukanovićlast year he earned 36,000 KM from salary, and 24,000 KM from fees.

Vukanović has an apartment in Trebinje of 40 square meters worth 100,000 KM (he explained that the value of the apartment has increased since 2009 when he bought it), and a “volva XC 90” worth 12,000 KM.

It is interesting that Vukanović stated in the explanation that he also earns from advertising on his blog.

Vukota Govedarica, SDS deputy for the year 2021 reported earnings from salary worth slightly less than 33,000 KM. He drives a Skoda Octavia worth 25,000 KM. Govedarica has 131,500 KM in the current account and a loan of 100,000 KM.

Ramiz Salkic, for the period from the end of 2018 to November 2022, he reported a salary of 4,500 KM. He owns an apartment and a garage with a total value of 220,000 KM, a family home of 100,000 KM and a plot of land of 35,000 KM. He drives a Toyota worth 15,000 and has a bank loan of 2,000,000 KM.

Srdjan MazalicaSNSD deputy reported earnings from December 2021 to November 2022 of 56,400 KM and compensation of almost 25,000 KM.

He owns a 74 m2 apartment worth 75,000 KM and is a co-owner of an apartment in Montenegro worth 34,000 KM. He drives a 15,000 KM Peugeot. Mazalica also has a loan of almost 3,000 KM.

Kostadin Vasić from the United Srpska, from March to December 2022, he reported a salary of 4,550 KM and a fee of 1,800 KM.

He owns an apartment worth 36,000 KM, a house worth 80,000 KM, a business space worth 30,000 KM and a cottage on the lake worth 30,000 marks. He drives a Škoda worth 35,000 marks. There are 70,000 marks in the account. No credit debt. In a note, he stated that the property situation for the house and garden has not been completely resolved, because he is in the status of a refugee and a displaced person, and that the legalization of the property in Zvornik is ongoing.

Drazen Vrhovacfrom January to November 2022, he earned almost KM 62,000 from salary and remuneration of KM 14,000, and under the item “other” almost KM 85,000.

He is the co-owner of an apartment worth 68,000 KM, the owner of a house worth 200,000 KM and land worth 10,000 KM. Vrhovac is the owner of a car worth 30,000 KM, and he has 22,000 KM in his account. He has two loans with a total value of almost 82,000 KM. He also mentioned life insurance of 4,770 KM. In the note, he stated that the owner is SP “Akord”, which does not have any assets.

(WORLD)