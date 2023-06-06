Alzheimer’s research, neuroscience and neurostimulation in focus

Specialist portal “Alzheimer Science” reports on the latest developments in neurology

The number of people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s and stroke as well as depression has been increasing dramatically for years. Alzheimer’s disease in particular, with around 57 million sufferers worldwide, is one of the priorities of research activities.

In addition to drug treatment and non-drug approaches such as occupational therapy and cognitive training, the field of neurostimulation methods is becoming increasingly established – these are therapies based on electrical or magnetic stimuli or the use of shock waves.

The new information portal “Alzheimer Science” is the first online medium in the German-speaking region to report on all relevant news and findings from the field of neurostimulation and Alzheimer’s research in general.

The terms brain stimulation and neurostimulation are synonymous. They refer to technical procedures aimed at directly or indirectly influencing the activity of neurons in the brain in order to improve cognitive functions and emotional processes or to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. These procedures can be invasive or non-invasive. Invasive brain stimulation requires surgery to place electrodes or devices in or near the brain. An example of this is deep brain stimulation (DBS). Non-invasive brain stimulation does not require surgery, making it more accessible to most people. The most common methods today include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) and transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS).

Example: Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS) – shock waves in Alzheimer’s

In the field of brain stimulation methods, transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS), which is carried out on an outpatient basis, has become established in clinics and practices in the last three years. According to previous documentation and data from around 5,000 patients treated, the therapy does not produce any significant side effects and is usually painless. Like other brain stimulation methods, the shock wave method is an additional treatment option to medication.

The clinical studies, application observations and investigations published to date attest to the increasing effectiveness and safety of transcranial pulse stimulation. Several larger studies and observational studies are currently being carried out in order to be able to make even more reliable statements. In addition, the procedure is also being tested and researched for other indications such as depression, Parkinson’s disease, ADHD (attention deficit syndrome) and fatigue.

With “Alzheimer Science”, scientific research into neurostimulation methods such as transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) is given a central communication forum. This offers the media and the public the opportunity to find out about the opportunities and potential of these promising treatment approaches.

Another focus of “Alzheimer Science” is dedicated to Alzheimer’s research in general. Because after numerous setbacks in recent years, thanks to massive research at all levels, there is a very good chance that Alzheimer’s can be treated better in the future than it is today. This is also shown by the most recent successes in pharmacological research and in basic research.

The new information portal “Alzheimer Science” can be found at: www.alzheimer-science.com

“Alzheimer Science” is an online information portal with a focus on neurostimulation/brain stimulation, neuroscience and Alzheimer’s research. The aim of the independent medium is to report on new ways of treating Alzheimer’s disease and other neurophysiological diseases and to increase awareness of new therapy options. “Alzheimer Science” is technically supported by members of an advisory board and numerous other experts and scientists.

