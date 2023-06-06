Across the Spider-Verse, why was the post-credit scene deleted?

One of the producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals that the film had thought of a post-credit scene, but it was not completed and therefore cut: what would he have said?

I Marvel Studios have accustomed the audience to waiting until the credits end, both out of respect for those who worked so hard on the film but above all for the scene that usually occupies a place at the end of the credits. But, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony decided it could do without it. Why this choice? According to the producers of the second film starring Miles Morales, in the beginning the animated film had a scene placed at the end of the creditsbut it was cut off.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and that deleted post-credit scene: the reason

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony and Marvel announced that the sequel would have two parts: the first is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Already aware of his return, viewers probably didn’t need another post-credit scene, not after that cliffhanger finale about Miles Morales. What was discovered towards the end of the film will certainly accompany the third chapter, Beyond the Spider-Verseto be released in 2024. Attention: you will find below spoiler related to the film, so if you don’t like them, we advise you to stop here. In the final scene of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles realizes that he has not returned home, but that he has ended up on Earth-42, that of the spider that bit him. And the discovery becomes even more bitter when he realizes that his father in that reality is dead, while his uncle Aaron is not. And, even more important revelation, Miles in that reality is not Spider-Man (a figure not received in that universe, precisely because the spider ended up on Miles’ Earth), but Prowler.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse how it connects to the other Spider-Man movies

As reported by ComicBook via IndieWirethe final scene unfinished and therefore cut since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was about The Maquis, the villain of this second chapter, a scientist who, following the explosion of the first film, has turned into a faceless white being with black spots scattered all over his body, spots that are actually interdimensional portals. The Blur wants revenge on Spider-Man and increases his power until it becomes one concrete threat. In the deleted scene in question, The Machine goes unnoticed at a haunt of supercriminalbefore stealing a drink and drinking it, but to no avail (liquid leaking out of its holes). Phil Lordthe film’s producer, unveiled a IndieWire: “He’s such a bizarre villain”. According to what was revealed, The Blur would have faced the super-villains who once mocked him, taking revenge on all of them using her new powers. Alan Hawkinshead of animation, added: “It was one of my favorite scenes, seeing this guy get picked on and then come back and with just a whisper demolish every person in his path”. But what are the super-villains encountered by La Macchia in the deleted scene? At the moment it is not known. In any case, producer Phil Lord is convinced that the film did not need a post-credit scene, considering the final cliffhanger: “Hard to beat considering that ending”.