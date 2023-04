Before the most important one-day race of the season, the Frauenfeld professional cyclist is confident: with the courage to take risks, even the dominators of cycling can be beaten.

Stefan Küng readjusts his strategy in the one-day races. He is increasingly willing to take higher risks. Imago / Arne Mill

In winter, Stefan Küng often watches ski races. Recently, he watched the best riders in the world struggle, put in solid performances, gave their all to the finish line. But they were still at a disadvantage, because Marco Odermatt came at the end.