Storm wins test against Galatasaray

Sturm Graz played the last friendly before the start of the competitive game without Emanuel Emegha. The courted striker was officially ill in the 2-0 (0-0) win against Galatasaray. According to sports director Andreas Schicker, there are official offers for the lightning-fast Dutchman. “There are talks with several clubs, the negotiations with one are at an advanced stage,” said Schicker to the APA.

The 20-year-old Emegha moved from Royal Antwerp to Graz in the summer of 2022 for 1.5 million euros. In 36 appearances for Sturm he scored ten goals and five assists. Recently, top Italian clubs such as AC Milan were rumored to be interested.

Grgic scores twice

On Tuesday, Emegha watched from the VIP club as his dominant peers clinched their seventh win in seven friendly games. Forward hope Leon Grgic (17) scored both goals against the Turkish champions (71st, 82nd). “Creating so many chances against the reigning champions of Turkey is not a matter of course,” said Schicker after the last endurance test. Sturm will start defending his title in the ÖFB Cup at SAK Klagenfurt on Saturday. Yusuf Demir was not used at Galatasaray.

Austria draws

Wiener Austria also remained undefeated in the short preparation. On Tuesday, Michael Wimmer’s squad drew 1-1 with Cypriot champions Aris Limassol. A few moments after the opening goal by newcomer Tin Plavotic (17th) – the central defender headed in after a corner – the guests equalized (18th).

It had previously become known that young hope Florian Wustinger had torn his cruciate ligament again. The central midfielder was injured on his first appearance for cooperation club SV Stripfing.

See also  Sainz fastest in the first Monaco practice session

Football Test Matches

Tuesday

Sturm Graz – Galatasaray Istanbul 2:0 (0:0)

Graz

Tore: Grgic (71., 82.)

Austria Wien – Aris Limassol 1:1 (1:1)

Wien

Tore: Plavotic (17.) bzw. Babicka (18.)

CFC Genoa 1893 – WSG Tirol canceled due to storms in Val di Fassa.

