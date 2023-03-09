Sunday, March 19 returns there Stramilano, an important Lombard event that involves an average of over 50,000 people every year, including marathon runners of international standing, runners and families. And just today three new sponsorships of what is now a point of reference for running lovers were announced.

The first concerns Net InsuranceCompany specializing in Protection and in the digital insurance products sector e YOLOone of the main operators in the Italian insurtech market of digital insurance services, who announce their participation as official sponsors of the event.

But there is also Caffitaly, which will be the sole coffee supplier of the fiftieth edition of the highly popular sporting event, in which it will participate with a real Temporary Shop set up inside the Village in Piazza Duomo. Here, in fact, from 11 to 19 March, it will be possible to discover, taste and buy the wide and varied range of Caffitaly coffees and hot drinks.

Then, there is Mapei, which proudly reaffirming its Milanese identity and commitment to the world of sport, has chosen this special anniversary to participate in the historic race of its city. From football to ocean sailing, from cycling to basketball, Mapei stands out for its deep bond with the world of sport, with which it shares the same values, which has led it to embark on many adventures in various disciplines and to support research in the sports field .

In the end San Benedetto wateralways alongside the most important running events, which as official sponsor will quench the thirst of athletes with the line of Ecogreen Natural Mineral Water, in the 0.5L format.