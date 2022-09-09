The breakthrough of Chinese cyclists in the Olympic Games occurred in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. Female athlete Jiang Cuihua won the bronze medal in the 500-meter time trial, which is also the breakthrough of zero medals in the Olympic history of Chinese cyclists. Afterwards, the Chinese cycling team forged ahead and strived to be the first, and started a new journey of leap-forward development from a “bicycle kingdom” to a “bicycle power country”.

In the 2004 Athens Olympics, Jiang Yonghua won the silver medal in the women’s 500-meter individual time trial; in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Guo Shuang won the bronze medal in the women’s individual sprint; in the 2012 London Olympics, Guo Shuang showed a strong dominance in the competition, not only won the She won a bronze medal in the women’s individual sprint, a silver medal in the women’s Keirin competition, and a silver medal in the women’s team sprint competition with Gong Jinjie. The moment of breakthrough occurred in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Gong Jinjie and Zhong Angel, who was on the Olympic arena for the first time, fought bravely and won the women’s team sprint championship. This is also the first gold medal of the Chinese Cycling Olympic Games. An even more gratifying scene took place in the Tokyo Olympics 5 years later, when Bao Shanju and Zhong Angel won the gold medal in the women’s team sprint race and defended their title.

Entering the Paris Olympic cycle, the UCI has implemented a number of reforms on the track cycling event. In order to promote the event, the competition period has been changed from winter to summer. Women’s team racing is a traditional competitive event in my country, and the competition rules have been changed from 2 people and 2 laps to 3 people 3 laps. In response to the changes and adjustments of the rules, the Chinese track cycling team has formed a brand new lineup, hoping to increase the experience of the competition and hone the lineup through international competitions.

At the beginning of May this year, the China Autonomous Federation sent a track cycling team led by Olympic champion Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang, Liu Jiali and other famous players to start the track cycling National Cup (World Cup) in the 2022 season. The team members also fulfilled their mission and successfully completed their tasks. They not only achieved good results one after another, but also made breakthroughs in many small items.

Different from the women’s sprint group, there is still a certain gap between the men’s cycling events and the international level, but in recent years, through the exercise of various international competitions and the unremitting efforts of the national cycling community, the men’s cycling event in my country has shown a good development. Situation, in the UCI 2022 Season Track Cycling National Cup (World Cup) Canada Station in May this year, China‘s “00” youngster Xue Chenxi won the men’s 1km individual time trial with a score of 1:00.754 Champion, and this is also the first World Cup champion of Chinese men’s cycling outside the country. Not only that, Lu Jiachen, Zhou Yu and Xue Chenxi surpassed the Canadian station in the UCI 2022 National Track Cycling National Cup (World Cup) men’s team race in Colombia in July, making it the first time to win this project overseas. gold.

The achievement is due to a series of measures taken by the China Cycling Association, which broadens the international vision, implements the system of dual head coaches at home and abroad, and helps Chinese athletes quickly integrate into the world cycling family.

The comprehensive development of cycling in China is not only reflected in track cycling, but also in road cycling in recent years. Road cycling races such as the International Road Cycling Race are blooming all over the country. Although this series of events has made China‘s road cycling show a thriving development scene, the China Autonomous Association has more far-reaching considerations and plans. Earlier this year, China Huaxing Intercontinental was established. The cycling team competes in the international road professional arena. This team has changed its traditional concepts in the management system and training system construction, and has moved closer to professionalism. It has adopted the recruitment of high-level foreign riders, foreign sports directors, team managers and a team in Nice, France. A series of measures such as the establishment of training bases are aimed at allowing Chinese drivers to train abroad and participate in European professional events all year round, and learn advanced foreign training concepts and methods. At the same time, this team also undertakes the important task of winning glory for the country at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and also aims to upgrade to the World Tour team in 2025 and appear on the Tour de France stage. At present, Chinese players Lv Xianjing, Nazalbek Beken, Zhang Changsheng, and Xu Changquan have been competing in Europe for more than six months. They not only have the joy of breaking through themselves, but also the regrets and reflections brought by their defeats, but these are their growth paths. precious wealth. (Transfer from the 07th edition of “China Sports News” on September 9)