It’s New Year’s Eve again. For today’s countless young strugglers, love is not limited to the daily life of firewood, rice, oil and salt, not only romance under the moonlight, but also hand in hand and mutual achievement on the road of chasing dreams.

A long way to go, fortunate to have you. Let’s take a look at the love story of these young strugglers!

Frozen and snow, see you at the top of the arena

Xu Mengtao (left) and Wang Xindi (right) Picture from Xu Mengtao’s Weibo

On May 20 this year, Xu Mengtao and Wang Xindi got married. The picture comes from Xu Mengtao’s Weibo

After 16 years of chasing dreams, four Winter Olympic Games, in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics freestyle skiing women’s aerial skills final, Xu Mengtao finally realized the Olympic gold medal dream, and also won the fifth gold for the Chinese delegation.

Behind the brilliance, in addition to her own efforts, she is also inseparable from the company and support of her athlete husband Wang Xindi. As teammates for many years, the two get along day and night in training and competitions and support each other. For Wang Xindi, Xu Mengtao, who is five years older than him, is both a lover and an idol. After seeing Xu Mengtao winning gold at the Winter Olympics, Wang Xindi secretly made up her mind that she would work harder to keep up with his wife’s footsteps.

When Wang Xindi regretted missing the medal, Xu Mengtao cheered him up for the first time. Screenshot of Weibo

From teammates to husband and wife, the two of them have always been together in life or on the field, whether they are at a low point or a peak.

Guard the frontier, where you are is home

Xu Naichao (right) helps Li Wenna to dress up. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lian Zhen

Deep in the desert, two people, a car, and a dog.

Xu Naichao and Li Wenna silently guarded the 103-kilometer border on the China-Mongolia border. They are border guards, good partners at work, and a young couple born in the 90s.

At the beginning of this year, the Alxa Border Management Detachment planned to set up the Arrival Police Office in the Alxa Left Banner border area, and Xu Naichao took the initiative to sign up. After getting the news, Auxiliary Police Li Wenna, who has been spending less time with her husband, also decided to go to the border. The “Couple Police Office” was established.

Despite the tough conditions, it was a happy job for both of them.

“I’ve never felt so proud to be able to protect the frontier with my husband!”

“With my wife by my side, I feel stronger and warmer.”

Xu Naichao and Li Wenna patrol near the border. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Yuan

Stay together, stay together. This is the tacit understanding between lovers, and it is also the affirmation and support for each other’s career.

On the way to fight the epidemic, colleagues are also united

Chen Bo’s wife, Yang Ting, volunteered to fight against the epidemic. Photo by Yu Linsheng of the People’s Liberation Army Daily

Back in 2020, there was a story of camo green and angel white.

Chen Bo and Yang Ting are a couple from Hubei, husband Chen Bo is a militia company commander, and his wife Yang Ting is a medical worker. At the beginning of the spread of the new crown epidemic, the two had just gotten married, but on the eve of their honeymoon, they both went to the front line to fight.

“You pay more attention, and protective measures must be done well.”

“Don’t worry, I’m fine, you have to rest more, and your immunity must not decline at this time.”

Although the husband and wife are in the same city, it is difficult to see each other. After get off work late at night every day, the young couple can chat a few words through WeChat. The most talked about is to remind the other party to pay attention to safety.

Although the honeymoon was put on hold during the special period, it allowed them to work together and move forward side by side in the fight against the epidemic. Qingqing, me, and you are sweet, but the choice of Chen Bo and Yang Ting is not a different kind of romance?

what is love? These young couples have given us the answer – they are not afraid of wind, frost and thorns, not afraid of time and distance, like-minded people who share the same passion and love, work together to pursue their dreams, and the road ahead will be bright.

