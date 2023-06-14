Home » Stuttgart Tennis Open: Wu Yibing defeated Kyrgios in the first round
Stuttgart Tennis Open: Wu Yibing defeated Kyrgios in the first round

Stuttgart Tennis Open: Wu Yibing defeated Kyrgios in the first round
Stuttgart Tennis Open: Wu Yibing defeated Kyrgios in the first round
2023-06-14 14:36:08.0 Source: Xinhua Net
Author: Liu Yang

In the first round of the Association of Men’s Professional Tennis Players (ATP) 250 Stuttgart Open on the 13th, Chinese player Wu Yibing defeated the No. 8 seed and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios 7:5 and 6:3, harvesting career grass Tournament first win.

This game was the first show of Australian player Kyrgios after his return from injury. He put a lot of pressure on Wu Yibing on his serve, but he was still afraid of running. Wu Yibing was not in a hurry, and he performed well on the baseline, winning key points.

Wu Yibing said after the game: “The last time I played a grass court game was in the youth game in 2017. I am very happy to meet Nick (Kyrgios) in the first round today. He is one of the best players on the grass court, and he serves very well. He Hit a couple of aces today (serve straight and the opponent doesn’t touch the ball). My key to winning is to stay calm and patient and find a way to break it.”

“This is a special game, very tense. His serve looks too easy.” Wu Yibing said, “I sometimes suffer in receiving and returning, and his serving skills are obviously better than mine. I will continue to work hard and strengthen serving practice , I hope I can become a better server.”

Wu Yibing’s opponent in the second round will be the Hungarian player Fujovich Marton who advanced from the qualifying round. The latter eliminated the Canadian player Shapovalov 3:6, 6:3 and 6:4 in the first round.

Not long ago, Zhang Zhizhen, who made a historic third round of men’s singles at the French Open, was eliminated in the first round in Stuttgart. German player Struff, who was fighting locally, defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6:1, 6:4 in 57 minutes to advance.

