Su Bingtian: Striving to participate in the Paris Olympics, he has resumed training for three weeks – Sports – China Engineering Network

Su Bingtian: Striving to Participate in the Paris Olympics and Resumes Training

This past weekend, the 2023 Su Bingtian Speed ​​Challenge series of events took place at the Tianhe Sports Center. Su Bingtian, who is aiming to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, revealed that he has resumed training for three weeks but has not yet returned to peak condition.

The 34-year-old Asian 100-meter “flying man” announced in June that he would end the 2023 season early due to physical reasons and would not participate in the World Athletics Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games. However, he emphasized that he would not stop pursuing his dream and would go all out to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Su Bingtian has been absent from the international arena for the past six months, causing his “disappearance” in the men’s 100-meter world ranking. With the Chinese team’s highest ranking in this event now held by Xie Zhenye, Su Bingtian faces various challenges when participating in the Paris Olympics. He needs to accumulate 5 valid points in 10 games in the first half of 2024 or run into the 10-second mark again during the standard period to reach the standard Olympic points.

While attending an event at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center at the end of October, Su Bingtian stressed his determination to strive for a spot at the Paris Olympics. He acknowledged that the outcome is uncertain but remained hopeful.

He clarified that running 9.83 seconds in the past does not guarantee his participation in the Paris Olympics next year. Instead, he must run 10 seconds again or gain enough Olympic points. He also expressed his desire to represent the Chinese team in personal events rather than relay events, despite the Chinese team winning the gold medal in the men’s 4×100m event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

With uncertainties and challenges ahead, Su Bingtian continues to train and compete, aiming to achieve his Olympic dreams.

