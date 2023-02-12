Home Sports Sunday’s transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix
Sunday’s transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix

Liverpool may be willing to sell ‘superstar’ players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (The National – in Catalan)external-link

Liverpool would accept an offer of around £15m for 31-year-old German-born Cameroon defender Joel Matip. (Football Insider)external-link

Some Chelsea personnel are “resigned” to England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, not wanting to sign a new contract. (Telegraph)external-link

Manchester United are in talks with England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, about a contract extension. (GiveMeSport)external-link

Newcastle are plotting a move to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, whose contract expires in 2024. (Il Messagero, via Goal)external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing Roma’s Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 29. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who is currently on loan at Chelseahas emerged as a potential summer target for Real Madrid. (Fichajes – in Spanish)external-link

Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Inigo Martinez, 31, would prefer to move to Barcelona than Atletico Madrid. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Paris St-Germain are desperate to prise away Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, 52, from the Premier League champions. (The National – in Catalan)external-link

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, 29, will turn down a European move in favour of staying in the Premier League this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona’s Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, refused a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January window. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are considering Lazio’s Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, 64, to become their future head coach. (The Messenger, via Football Italia)external-link

Leeds United’s English full-back Luke Ayling, 31, could be set for a new deal at Elland Road. (Football Insider)external-link

Englishman Steven Gerrard, 42, is “very interested” in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider)external-link

Switzerland and Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, is in advanced talks over a loan deal with Napkins as he looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

