Liverpool may be willing to sell ‘superstar’ players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider)
Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (The National – in Catalan)
Liverpool would accept an offer of around £15m for 31-year-old German-born Cameroon defender Joel Matip. (Football Insider)
Some Chelsea personnel are “resigned” to England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, not wanting to sign a new contract. (Telegraph)
Manchester United are in talks with England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, about a contract extension. (GiveMeSport)
Newcastle are plotting a move to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, whose contract expires in 2024. (Il Messagero, via Goal)
Manchester United are interested in signing Roma’s Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 29. (Transfer market – in Italian)
Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, who is currently on loan at Chelseahas emerged as a potential summer target for Real Madrid. (Fichajes – in Spanish)
Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Inigo Martinez, 31, would prefer to move to Barcelona than Atletico Madrid. (Sport – in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain are desperate to prise away Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, 52, from the Premier League champions. (The National – in Catalan)
England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, 29, will turn down a European move in favour of staying in the Premier League this summer. (Football Insider)
Barcelona’s Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, refused a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January window. (Sport – in Spanish)
Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are considering Lazio’s Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, 64, to become their future head coach. (The Messenger, via Football Italia)
Leeds United’s English full-back Luke Ayling, 31, could be set for a new deal at Elland Road. (Football Insider)
Englishman Steven Gerrard, 42, is “very interested” in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider)
Switzerland and Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, is in advanced talks over a loan deal with Napkins as he looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano)