The little sister protected her younger brother the entire time they were under the rubble
A story that seems incredible among so many dramatic coming from Turkey and Syria where the number of victims of terrible earthquake which hit the two countries in the night between Sunday and Monday continues grow: Two children were pulled alive under rubble in Syria’s Idlib city after 17 hours. The older sister was able to protect the younger brother: the two children were rescued by rescuers.
February 7, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023, 5:53 pm
