Soldiers from the Joint Task Force Titán managed to locate four laboratories used for the production of coca paste in the municipalities of Riosucio and Tadó, in Chocó.

The troops managed to infiltrate to the different points located by the military intelligence personnel, and there, in the company of National Police personnel, they found more than 1,851 gallons of liquid supplies and more than 210 kilograms of solid supplies, as well as machinery. and equipment used to make the substance, which would belong to the Clan del Golfo.

This result affects the finances of this organized armed group in more than 1,100 million pesos and, in turn, prevents the production of approximately one ton of cocaine hydrochloride per month.

No captures were made in the place and the material found was left at the disposal of the competent authorities, to carry out their respective process of judicialization and subsequent destruction.