Home News Four coca laboratories of the Clan del Golfo are destroyed
News

Four coca laboratories of the Clan del Golfo are destroyed

by admin
Four coca laboratories of the Clan del Golfo are destroyed

Soldiers from the Joint Task Force Titán managed to locate four laboratories used for the production of coca paste in the municipalities of Riosucio and Tadó, in Chocó.

The troops managed to infiltrate to the different points located by the military intelligence personnel, and there, in the company of National Police personnel, they found more than 1,851 gallons of liquid supplies and more than 210 kilograms of solid supplies, as well as machinery. and equipment used to make the substance, which would belong to the Clan del Golfo.

This result affects the finances of this organized armed group in more than 1,100 million pesos and, in turn, prevents the production of approximately one ton of cocaine hydrochloride per month.

No captures were made in the place and the material found was left at the disposal of the competent authorities, to carry out their respective process of judicialization and subsequent destruction.

See also  Ministry of National Defense: The so-called "human rights beacon" of the United States should have been drained long ago-Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

From his house with house arrest, he sold...

Pay attention to work. Beijing will restore motor...

“National Rhapsody”: a look at Colombian rock in...

What new measures have been introduced to optimize...

Petro regrets the murder of another indigenous leader...

Will the chaotic funeral caravans in Santiago de...

Seer predicts changes that will occur on February...

Lula stumbles into the minefield of the left:...

4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Heyuan, Guangdong, felt in Guangzhou...

Happiness | kienyke

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy