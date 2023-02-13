Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a comeback.

The match between the two best teams in the NFL did not disappoint, and Super Bowl number 57 in history was staged in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. won for the second time in four years by Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs. An offensive showdown that left very little to the defenses and exalted even more the protagonists expected for the event that closed the 2022 season. But let’s take a step back.

The two heavyweights of the NFL

The two franchises’ walks to the Super Bowl were very similar; the Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, obtaining the first seed of the American Football Conference, earning the right to rest during the first weekend of the playoffs (the Wild Card Weekend), thus going directly to the Divisional Round , won against the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. The path then continued with the rematch in the Championship Round against the Cincinnati Bengals, who in the previous season tripped Mahomes and associates in this game.

On the other hand, the Eagles also closed the season with the same record and seed, then faced the New York Giants in the Divisional and the San Francisco 49ers in the Championship, two hurdles overcome without too many problems thanks to a stellar defense and quarterback Jalen Hurts , who blossomed as one of the best in the role this year.

The history of the match

Many plots of the match; from the past of Andy Reidcurrent Kansas City coach who however coached Philadelphia for over ten years (from 1999 to 2012), at challenge of the Kelce brothers; Travis, Chiefs’ Tight End, against Jason, Eagles’ Center Offensive Line.

In Arizona it starts immediately very strong, with the Eagles to go ahead thanks to a run by Hurts, however immediately reached by a touchdown on a reception by Travis Kelce. At 7-7, Hurts finds in deep AJ Brown, receiver acquired by the Tennessee Titans during last offseason, which gives Philadelphia the lead. Here the match begins to hang decisively on the side of the Eaglesuntil on a run by Jalen Hurts, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton manages to tackle Hurts making him lose the ball, managing to bring it back into the end zone for a defensive touchdown that will prove to be decisive.

The highlights of the match

However, Philadelphia’s attack did not break down and, once again in offensive possession, he scored the third touchdown of the game again with his quarterback, closing the first half ahead by 10 points, having managed to score another 3 points thanks to a set piece by Jake Elliott. For Kansas City it’s raining in the wetbecause in addition to being under the score, the kicker Butker misses a set piece hitting the post, but above all TJ Edwards, Philadelphia linebacker, chasing Mahomes to tackle him, falls disastrously on his right ankle (already battered out of the match against the Jaguars) startling all the fans in red and white.

During l’half-time show di Rihanna, the wait is nerve-racking to understand if Mahomes will be able to return to the field to finish the game, which he will indeed do. The adjustments implemented by the Kansas City coaching staff at the beginning of the third quarter are immediately effective, given that the Chiefs score 14 pointsthus recovering the disadvantage and limiting Philadelphia’s attack to only 3 points for the entire third quarter.

We therefore enter the decisive fraction of the Super Bowl with Kansas City ahead 28-27, inertia has totally changed and the Eagles’ stellar defense struggles to contain every single Mahomes play. The 35-27 touchdown is scored by the rookie Skyy Moore, and with time starting to run decisively, the Eagles’ offense is called to make no more mistakes. Hurts rushes for the third time (he is the only QB to have scored at least three rushing touchdowns and one pass in Super Bowl history), adding a precious 2-point conversion that allows the Eagles to tie.

With 5 minutes to play and the ball in Mahomes’ hand, the result seems obvious. The Chiefs march on the field controlling the time, and score the place kick of the overtaking a few seconds from the end of the fourth quarter. Hurts’ Hail Mary attempt is futile and ends in deaf earsthe Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lifts Lombardi Trophy after comeback win over Eagles (ph. Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

For the Eagles there is the regret of a defensive performance that was not up to par, unable to generate turnovers or limit Mahomes in the second half, thus nullifying a monumental performance by Jalen Hurts, who perhaps played his best game in his career.

A new dynasty

With the definitive withdrawal of Tom Brady the New England Patriots epic that lasted almost twenty years ended, but a new dynasty was immediately opened. The Chiefs are “the team to beat” after playing in three of the last four Super Bowlsand the second Lombardi Trophy conquered certifies this status; coach Andy Reid beats his past and enjoys his present, while all of us enthusiasts witness the incredible and nonsensical talent of Patrick Mahomes IIwho at the age of 27 is bulliedly applying as the best ever.