A few months after the debut on the road of the mild-hybrid 48 Volt version, the range of the new Suzuki S-Cross expands with the even more efficient Hybrid 140 Volt version. In this way, the second generation of Hamamatsu’s compact SUV follows the same electrification path as Suzuki Vitara with which it shares the propulsion scheme. It will arrive in dealerships in September, while the S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 Starview 4WD AllGrip AT Web Edition can already be ordered online, with a five-year warranty extension, at a price of 33,090 euros.

The compact SUV S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V is equipped with a four-cylinder naturally aspirated Atkinson cycle engine, with a displacement of 1,462 cc. The overall power of the petrol engine is 75kW (102hp), while the system power reaches 84kW (116hp). The hybrid system is combined with the new Ags robotised gearbox developed by Suzuki. When starting and at low speed, the device makes the car move with only electric traction. With the battery fully charged, in electric mode it is possible to reach a speed of 80 km / h or cover a distance of up to 4.5 km. As speed increases, the electric motor gives way to the thermal one, soaring when the petrol unit is shut off and decoupled from the wheels. The engine DualJet and the electric one can sometimes also act together when you accelerate decisively, in order to guarantee lively ideas to favor overtaking. During the most intense decelerations, the motorgenerator provides regenerative braking and charges the 140V battery, an operation that sometimes carries out, if necessary, even at constant speed, using some of the power of the thermal engine. The full-hybrid version of the S-Cross will be available on the Suzuki network starting next September. From tomorrow 29 July it will be possible to purchase a preview and special conditions of the S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 Starview 4WD AllGrip AT Web Edition. The special set-up offers “everything as standard with no surprises”. In addition to the safety and assisted driving systems, the equipment features a glass sunroof, heated seats covered in precious material, front and rear parking sensors, the “Chiavintasca” system, 17-inch BiColor alloy wheels ”, The 7” infotainment touch screen with navigator, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.