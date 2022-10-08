Original title: Swatek brought 9 consecutive victories to the semi-finals and competed for the final ticket with the pressure baby

CCTV News: In the early morning of October 8th, Beijing time, the top four women’s singles will be decided at the 2022 WTA500 Ostrava Station. The top seed Swatek quickly reversed the passive situation after being broken in the first set, and finally defeated McNally with two 6-4, winning a 9-game winning streak of singles on the tour, and advancing in this tournament for two consecutive years. In the semi-finals, this is also the 10th time she has reached the semifinals of the women’s singles this season.

Swatek’s opponent in the semi-final was Alexandrova, who had won seven consecutive games in the game, and finally faced Martin 6-1/4-6/6-1 in the last three times. Kova maintained a complete victory, rewriting the record between the two to 4 wins and 2 losses. Alexandrova also ushered in her career’s first 8-game winning streak in singles on tour, and she has maintained a 100% record against wild-card players 5 times this season.

Former French Open champion Krejickova saved a set in the tiebreak of the first set and finally defeated qualifier Parks 7-6(7) 6-3 to achieve a wave of seven-game winning streak in singles and enter the third time this season. Tournament women’s singles semi-finals. Krejickova will face this year’s Wimbledon champion Rybakina in the semi-finals, who hit 11 Aces in a fierce duel and eventually eliminated Czech veteran Ka- 7-6(5)/6-4. Pliskova, who has won 5 of 6 wild card players this season, also won his 36th tour victory this season.