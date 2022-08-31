On the evening of August 30, in the first round of the women’s doubles qualifying match at the WTT branch line Panagyuristai Station, our province teenager Wang Yiduo teamed up with teammate Chu Hanwen and defeated a pair of Italian players 3:1. Wang Yiduo’s first victory in an international doubles match.

Wang Yiduo is a “star of hope” cultivated by the Shaanxi table tennis team in recent years, and has now become a reserve talent for the national table tennis to prepare for the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games. This month, Wang Yiduo ushered in an international tour for the first time. In the women’s singles qualifying match at the Olomouc station of the WTT branch race not long ago, she advanced to the main competition with two consecutive victories. However, in the first round of the main competition, she was experienced. Rich Luxembourg player Denut reversed 4:3.

The Panagyuristai Station is the second international competition that Wang Yiduo participated in. He will not only participate in the women’s singles competition, but also participate in the women’s doubles competition for the first time. In the first round of the women’s doubles qualifying match against a pair of Italian players, Wang Yiduo and Chu Hanwen played stably and finally advanced 3:1. For Wang Yiduo, this two-line battle will be a big challenge, but he said in an interview with reporters that he will go all out to strive for good results in the two arenas. It is also understood that Wang Yiduo will continue to participate in the WTT Oman regular challenge in September. Among them, he will still partner with Chu Hanwen in the doubles event, and the two have already won the main match.

Text / Yan Bintu, Chief Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper All Media / Provided by Provincial Table Tennis Network Center