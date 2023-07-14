Taishan’s Revenge: Flower at Halftime! Three Generals Scored + Eleven Unbeaten in Chinese Super League

Title: Shandong Taishan Defeats Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 in Chinese Super League Match

Subtitle: Three generals scored + eleven unbeaten Chinese Super League Taishan 3-0 Shenhua

By Ma Hongzhen

July 11, 19:35 – In a highly anticipated match of the 16th round of the Chinese Super League, Shandong Taishan hosted Shanghai Shenhua at home. Seeking revenge for their earlier loss this season, Taishan put up a remarkable performance, securing a 3-0 victory against their opponents.

Taishan started off strong with Moises assisting Judson in the 20th minute, who cleverly shot from the heel to secure the first goal. Just eight minutes later, Liu Binbin assisted Chen Pu in scoring another goal, further extending Taishan’s lead. In the 34th minute, Moises once again made an assist, this time setting up Fellaini for a powerful header goal. Taishan displayed exceptional teamwork and skill throughout the match, showcasing their dominance on the field.

The victory against Shenhua was a perfect revenge for Taishan. In the 2019 FA Cup, Taishan suffered a devastating loss to Shenhua, losing the championship. However, this time, Taishan managed to score three goals in the first half itself.

The goals scored by Judson, Chen Pu, and Fellaini were all exceptional, showcasing the talent and versatility of the team. Shenhua, who previously only conceded nine goals in the first half, had to face three goals in just 45 minutes.

This win also marks Taishan’s impressive unbeaten streak of 11 rounds. Since Cui Kangxi took charge, the team has achieved six wins and four draws. With this victory, Taishan is now tied in points with the Jinmen Tigers, temporarily securing fourth place in the league. They are only two points behind Chengdu, the current third-placed team, showcasing their strong contender status.

The match against Shenhua was a reunion for Cui Kangxi and Wu Jingui, with both coaches having previously managed each other’s teams. Taishan’s injured players, including Cresang, Zheng Zheng, Liu Yang, and Wang Tong, are recovering well. Except for Cresang, who played as a substitute, the remaining three players all started the game. The team formed a strong defense line with Juddson. In the midfield, Moises partnered with Liao Lisheng and Li Yuanyi, while Fellaini led the attack as the center forward. Chen Pu and Liu Binbin flew on both wings. The bench featured players like Tong Lei, Sun Guowen, and Fernando.

On the other hand, Shenhua had a strong start to the league, being ranked second and securing eight victories out of nine matches, mostly with 1-0 results. However, their main center, Malele, was suspended for the game, limiting their offensive capabilities. Goalkeeper Ma Zhen returned, leading the team alongside Teixeira, Amadou, Liu Ruofan, Zhu Chenjie, and other key players.

The match was officiated by referee Du Jianxin, with VAR being monitored by Gu Chunhan.

In the second half, Shenhua made substitutions to improve their performance, but Taishan did not let up. The game ended with a scoreline of 3-0 in Taishan’s favor. Taishan defended well and maintained their lead, securing a well-deserved victory.

The Chinese Super League continues to witness exciting matches as teams battle it out for the top spots. Stay tuned for more updates.

[The article was originally published on Poster News and is updated on a rolling basis]

