Wu Jingui Confirms Shenhua’s Core Players’ Recovery from Injury, Boosting Team’s Hopes for Yangtze River Delta Derby

Title: Wu Jingui Confirms Shenhua’s Core Players Set to Return from Injury for Yangtze River Delta Derby

On July 7, Shanghai Shenhua’s head coach, Wu Jingui, announced that key players Wu Xi and Yan Xinli are on the verge of making a comeback from their respective injuries. This news comes just ahead of the crucial Yangtze River Delta Derby against Zhejiang in the 15th round of the Chinese Super League.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Wu Jingui expressed disappointment over their recent loss but emphasized the team’s determination to bounce back. He acknowledged that Zhejiang has recently undergone significant adjustments, making them a more formidable opponent. Nevertheless, Wu highlighted the team’s commitment to giving their best and performing well in the upcoming match.

When asked if Wu Xi and Yan Xinli, who have both returned to team training, will have the chance to feature in the game, Wu Jingui responded optimistically. He stated that the return of some of the injured players is a positive development for the team and added that the coaching staff will make appropriate personnel arrangements based on each player’s physical condition and overall health. He further expressed his belief that these players’ return would substantially bolster their offensive capabilities.

Reflecting on the last game’s defeat, Wu Jingui acknowledged that despite playing well, football matches often come down to moments of luck. He emphasized that while results may grab attention, he personally values the game process and is eager to recapture the team’s previous winning form.

Goalkeeper Bao Yaxiong, who accompanied Wu Jingui at the press conference, shared insights into the team’s preparations. He mentioned that Zhejiang’s recent adjustments and strengthened personnel have not gone unnoticed by Shenhua. He assured fans that the entire team is fully prepared for battle and is determined to deliver an exciting and memorable performance.

