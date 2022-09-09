Original title: Teacher Yao scored 7 of 8 with 19 points and 5 rebounds, Serbia captured Poland and won the group stage

On September 9th, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup continued. In a game in Group D, Serbia beat Poland 96-69 and won 5 games to get the first place in the group and advance to the top 16.

On the Serbian side, the core Nikola Jokic played only 17 minutes, made 7 of 8 shots, 1 of 3-pointers, 4 of 4 free throws, and scored 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block.

In addition, Guduric made 6 of 7 shots and scored 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists; Misic made 5 of 8 shots and scored 12 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists and 1 steal.

In the first 4 games of the group stage, Jokic should be the easiest person among the three superstars. Compared with Doncic and Antetokounmpo fighting bloody battles in their own group, the opponents in the group that Mr. Yo is in are obviously weaker. Because of this, he can use paddling for health in some time periods.

However, in the game against Israel, Mr. Yue was rarely serious. He fought hard for 30 minutes on the field, hit a large double-double of 29+11, and was sent off after taking 5 fouls in the final period of the score.

Coming to today’s game, Mr. Yao still can’t rest, because according to the rules, in theory, Serbia still has the possibility of losing the first place in the group.

Shortly after the opening, Jokic took the initiative to ask for the ball in the low position, and then used both his body and technique, a set of “combination punches” that turned his back and flashed the offensive space to score the ball.

In the middle of this section, Jokic returned to the familiar role of the organizer. He held the ball to advance the fast break and distributed the ball to his teammates. When his teammates failed to attack the basket, he alertly grabbed the rebound and completed the second attack. .

Being in the Serbian team allowed Mr. Yao to regain the long-lost joy of playing. Since the teammates’ ball quotients are all online, Teacher Yao’s tactical intentions can always be fully understood.

Not only is he attacking with the ball, but Teacher Yao can also move without the ball and eat cakes to score points. In the middle of the first quarter, he moved to the middle to receive a feeding cake from his teammates, and he easily shot.

In the latter part of the first quarter, Mr. Yue continued to play the pass-by-play mode. Because his attack options were too diverse, Poland’s defense gradually fell into a fog. Not only on offense, but on defense, Jokic can also use his astute judgment to intercept Poland’s fast-break passes.

In the latter part of the first quarter, Serbia widened the difference to double digits. After the start of the second quarter, their advantages became more and more obvious. Jokic reappeared late in the second quarter and made a three-pointer, but for safety reasons, Serbia did not overuse him since then. In the end, his playing time was fixed at 17 minutes, he made 7 of 8 shots, and scored 19 points with high efficiency.

Of course, in the group stage, Mr. Yue has not yet encountered real resistance, and perhaps the severe challenge will not really come until the knockout stage. (Poirot)

