After Sony recently announced the Xperia 5 IV, it was immediately announced that it will be released soonJapanAn event with the theme of “Born To Game” will be held at 1:00 pm on September 12 (Taiwan time at 2:00 pm on September 12), and it is revealed that the new product will be created for heavy players and live broadcasters. If there is no accident, the upcoming new product may be announced in the first half of the year, when the flagship mobile phone Xperia 1 IV will be announced at the same time as the exclusive heat dissipation back cover Game Gear, but it is expected that there will be other announcements.

In mobile phone products in recent years, Sony has continued to cooperate with many game companies, so that more mobile games can match the Xperia series mobile phones with the 21:9 display ratio screen to present the best picture. This year, it announced its cooperation with “PUBG Mobile” (PUBG Mobile), and made Xperia 1 IV the official mobile phone of the 2022 World Championship, and it will also become the first mobile phone of the “PUBG Mobile” Japanese League. The official mobile phone of the second season.

The exclusive heat dissipation back cover Game Gear announced this year is Sony’s plan to make the Xperia series mobile phones go deeper into the game market layout, and also echo the PlayStationbrandCurrently actively striving for development opportunities in the mobile game market.In addition, strengthen the mobile phone starting this yearlive streamingThe feature actually highlights Sony’s plan to use mobile phones to attract more live broadcasters, not just to attract video creators.

However, will Sony use the Xperia Pro positioning to create a phone suitable for gamers? In fact, there have been many rumors before, especially Sony has launched Xperia Play that combines PlayStation game elements in the past, and the follow-up is to allow Xperia series mobile phones to cooperate with PlayStation app and control handle to play PlayStation console through streaming. Therefore, many people speculate that Sony will launch a gaming phone under the Xperia Pro positioning next.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

