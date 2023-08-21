Tennis player Nosková played only two games with Fernandez in Cleveland

Eighteen-year-old Nosková won only two of seven games on her own serve in the match and lost in 65 minutes. The 50th player in the world ranking did not follow up in Cleveland on the results from another city in Ohio, Cincinnati, where this week, after advancing from the qualification, she defeated, among others, Petra Kvitova and lost in the round of 16 to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

In the last tournament before the US Open, Kateřina Siniaková and Linda Fruhvirtová are also playing, and in the 1st round she will face the number one seed Caroline Garcia from France.

Women’s tennis tournament in Cleveland (hard surface, subsidy $271,363): Singles – 1st round: Fernandezová (Can.) – Nosková (CZ) 6:0, 6:2 Chu Lin (China) – Blinkova (Russia) 6:0 , 6:3

