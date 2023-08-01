Tennis: Thiem hopes for a turnaround in Kitz

At the start, Thiem meets the opponent he had only beaten the previous week. The 2020 US Open winner defeated the Argentinian Facundo Bagnis in Croatia after a challenging match 6: 4 7: 5, now the South American wants revenge. As a qualifier, he comes into the “night session” with two wins from the weekend and match practice. However, due to the unpredictable weather in Kitzbühel, it is unclear whether the game can take place on Tuesday evening as planned.

“I’ll give myself some clues as to what I did well in Umag,” Thiem said in a preview on Monday. “But it will be a completely different match. The conditions are very different – ​​right from sea level to 700 m. The course itself and the balls are different.”

As every year, the return to Kitzbühel was special for Thiem, as the 29-year-old emphasized at a press conference. “I was able to experience many milestones here,” he recalled his first ATP tournament played there, his first ATP main draw match and his first ATP tournament victory in 2019 in Austria. “I’m happy to play in front of my home crowd,” said the local hero. On Monday evening, for the first time on the tour, we went together with “stable colleague” Sebastian Ofner in a doubles match, so to speak, which was lost against the Argentinian pairing Guido Andreozzi/Guillermo Duran 6:4 6:7 (5/7) 7/10 .

Of course, the focus is entirely on the individual. The expectations of the public and of himself, as Thiem said, are high. “I’m good at it too. Of course, the development is not quite as I would have liked, or the ranking is not quite as I would have liked – much further down than I would like to see it Spring had spoken against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas after a narrowly lost high-class match in Madrid, is now “certainly not much left”.

GEPA/Matthias Hauer In 2019, Thiem celebrated his first ATP tournament victory in Austria in Kitzbühel

However, “Paris probably put a damper on him. It was bitter, the defeat,” said Thiem, addressing the first-round loss at the French Open in five sets against Pedro Cachin. There could now be revenge against the Argentinian in Kitzbühel, for which both would have to reach the semifinals. The following start-out with a major gave him a boost despite the defeat, in Wimbledon Thiem again narrowly lost to Tsitsipas. “It was a great match and showed me that I’m fully competitive.”

Last year’s finalist Misolic in Kitz already out

Since then it’s been splashing around, Thiem’s ​​expectations in Gstaad and Umag were a lot greater than his yield of points there. “If the performance isn’t right, it’s the end of the line. The opponents are too good for that,” said the Lower Austrian. What fits is the feeling. He feels that every single match or tournament week can turn around. He still doesn’t bring good training performance well enough into the match. “There are games that were really good. Then I fall off again and don’t quite get it across the field. Hopefully that will happen in Kitzbühel this week.”

Thiem can wait for this turnaround, that much is certain for him. “My patience is very, very long. Knowing that this could happen every week also helps to be patient. I just have to make sure that my game is back on track so that it works against all players.”

