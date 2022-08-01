Home Sports Terrorism: Al Qaeda leader al-Zawahri killed by a US drone – Foreign
Terrorism: Al Qaeda leader al-Zawahri killed by a US drone – Foreign

Terrorism: Al Qaeda leader al-Zawahri killed by a US drone – Foreign

Rome, 2 August 2022 – The leader of Al Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in an American drone strike. According to sources cited by various American media, over the weekend, the new head of Al Qaeda, who was 71, was shot in a counter-terrorism operation.

His al-Zawahri c’was a $ 25 million bounty offered by the US State Department. According to a UN report, until June 2021 al-Zawahri was hiding in a border town between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a statement to reporters, a senior US administration official said that “ over the weekend the United States conducted a counter-terrorism operation against an important Al Qaeda target. in Afghanistan. The operation was successfulThere were no civilian casualties. “

I Taliban condemn the operation in which Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed. In a statement reported by the New York Times, the Taliban reported that the raid took place in Kabul, in the affluent Sherpur area. According to the Taliban, the New York Times reports, the Doha agreements prohibit US raids.

