The competitions of the 16th Provincial Games will be held successively from June to November

1,500 Huizhou teams compete in the Provincial Games

Huizhou Daily News (Reporter Tan Lin and Gong Yan) On August 3, the reporter learned at the establishment and mobilization meeting of the Huizhou Sports Delegation of the 16th Provincial Games that this year’s Provincial Games will set up two sports groups: a competitive sports group and a mass sports group. For each competition group, Huizhou will send a 1,500-member representative team composed of team leaders, coaches, athletes and staff to participate in the competition of 31 sports in the competitive group of the Provincial Games and 11 sports in the group group.

It is reported that the 16th Provincial Games will open in Qingyuan City on November 5, and various competitions will be held from June to November. As of 9:00 a.m. on August 3, Huizhou City has won 20 golds and 8 silvers in the equestrian, judo, trampoline, BMX and group sports dance, health qigong, and badminton competitions of the provincial games that have ended. 13 bronzes (competitive group) and 3 first prizes, 15 second prizes, and 25 third prizes (group group).

The Guangdong Provincial Games is the largest comprehensive sports meeting in Guangdong Province. It has always had a great influence in the whole province and even the whole country. It is known as the “Small National Games”. At the same time, the Provincial Games is also a big stage to show the competitive level and sports spirit of various cities in the province, and to reflect the comprehensive strength of economic and social development in various regions. Our city has been actively preparing for the war since 2019. At present, our city’s athletes are stepping up their intensive training, sprinting with all their strength, and striving to achieve excellent results in the 16th Provincial Games.

Huizhou athletes participate in the ring competition of the 16th Provincial Games.Photo by Huizhou Daily reporter Gong Yan, Tan Lin, correspondent Liu Yonggang

Since 2019, Huizhou has scientifically adjusted the layout of the city’s training programs, and through the “provincial-city cooperation” form, has consolidated the city’s talent base for preparing for the Provincial Games. By taking the initiative to strengthen communication and reporting with the Provincial Sports Bureau and provincial project centers, and actively strive for the provincial equestrian training base and provincial roller skating training base to settle in Huizhou in the form of “provincial-city cooperation”.

Among them, in order to strive for the Guangdong Provincial Roller Skating Training Base to settle in Huizhou, Huizhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, through guidance of the Huizhou Roller Skating Association and relying on the international standard speed roller skating field built by the Huizhou Sports School, has introduced a number of teachers who have won Asian championship-level roller skating coaches, based on the local selection of seedlings to form echelons at all levels. Today, many Huizhou roller skating players have grown into the best in their age group, and have won championships in national competitions many times, which is very competitive. Huizhou has also vigorously sent talents to the provincial sports teams, provincial sports schools, and the “provincial joint training bases” in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Over the past four years, it has sent more than 100 athletes.

Huizhou athletes showed their valiant presence on the court.

At the same time, Huizhou adheres to the strategy of “promoting training with competition and training with competition”. From 2019 to 2022, our city has successively hosted more than 10 provincial championships for youth basketball, volleyball, equestrian, weightlifting, cycling and other events, and has organized more than 10 championships. 3,000 athletes participated in the annual provincial youth championships in various projects. Through the competition, the competition experience was further accumulated, and the technical and tactical level of all the athletes preparing for the battle was effectively improved.

At the mobilization meeting that day, Ning Binbin, a member of the Huizhou volleyball team, spoke on behalf of the athletes. She said that the Provincial Games is not only a competitive arena, but also a stage for self-expression. On the arena, we must be aggressive, work hard, surpass ourselves, never give up, obey the referee, obey the command, show style, and compete in the competition. Friendship, show Huizhou athletes’ vigorous and progressive style of the times, and achieve both sports performance and spiritual civilization.