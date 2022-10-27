Over two thousand Juventus hearts will fill the guest sector of the Zini stadium in Cremona on Sunday afternoon, where Udinese is called to get up to return to racing after the last two unexpected setbacks suffered in Friuli with Monza in the Italian Cup and then with Turin .

Two knockouts that for the former Juventus player Johan Walem cannot inhibit the European dreams of a technically gifted Zebretta and in line with the dictates of the modern game that the former midfielder comments on in his new role as columnist for Belgian television, a role he assumed in full time after his recent experiences at the helm of the Cypriot national team and the Anderlecht women’s team, the club from which the former Juventus manager Pietro Lo Monaco fished him to take him to Udine in 1997 in exchange for 9 billion old lire.

Walem, how do you manage two consecutive defeats, wearing the revelation team chevrons?

“Without getting scared, first of all, also because they were two different knockouts. Now Udinese must remain aware of their strength, also demonstrated by the attitude of the opponents who have understood how complicated it is to play against us ».

Cremonese also knows this, desperate for points with her coach Alvini in the balance. What pitfalls for the bianconeri?

«None, but only on condition that you go to Cremona with the humility and strength that have characterized other performances. The competitive tension must always be kept very high to bring out the difference in values. Moreover, it is precisely the classification that indicates the problems, which I am not sure of the bianconeri ».

Are you therefore confident for a winning viaticum until the World stop?

«I lived in Udine and I am lucky enough to live it again, and I know that for the players this square represents a unique moment to build their future as well. They have every interest in doing well and following the team I say that this is the moment to amaze, above all because the start was excellent, and the wave of enthusiasm must be ridden ».

How do you judge the Italian league from your observatory as a television commentator?

«I mainly follow the Champions League, but the Italian championship is always enjoyable, especially when I see teams playing football like Napoli, Milan and this year also Udinese do. I believe that the team is well built, with quality and intensity in all departments ».

Do you recognize in this Udinese some points of contact with the team that came third in its first year in Italy, in 1997-’98, under the guidance of Alberto Zaccheroni?

«The similarity can come from reaching an important milestone like Europe, but for now I notice the pursuit of the game and a good balance between the more experienced and younger players. This Udinese knows how to defend well, has a lot of physical strength and is very dangerous up front with a quality midfield ».

In which Sottil is trying to insert a talented southpaw like Samardzic …

«I prefer not to expose myself on Lazar, I would wait before judging this boy, but it is certain that he too, together with Pereyra, is among the most qualitative midfielders».

In attack instead?

«I knew Deulofeu and his maturity struck me. Beto and Success are different and at that point it depends on the coach to put them in the best conditions ».

Walem, you were Sottil’s teammate. Pros and cons?

«I’m just saying he’s a driver now just as he was on the pitch. He fights and gives grit to the team, which is the basis of football, but let’s not forget that to get to certain levels there are many aspects and many collaborators behind us. In this modern football made up of physicality and technique in speed there is less and less time to make mistakes and Udinese’s results from a European perspective will also depend on the management of the matches before and after the World Cup, which remains an unknown factor. It is a particular year in many respects, but if Udinese manages well it can reach the end with a good group ».