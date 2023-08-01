Home » The Archery Project Concludes with a China vs. US Showdown for the Gold Medal
The Archery Project Concludes with a China vs. US Showdown for the Gold Medal

Chengdu, China – The 31st Summer Universiade archery event reached its climax yesterday as the Chinese team faced off against their American counterparts for a shot at the gold medal.

The archery competition, which has been taking place at the Chengdu Modern Pentathlon Center Equestrian Stadium, is the first event to start and finish at the Universiade. A total of four gold medals were up for grabs, with the women’s compound bow individual, men’s compound bow individual, women’s recurve individual, and men’s recurve individual events coming to a close.

In the women’s compound bow individual semi-finals, the Chinese team’s Zhou Jiayu went head-to-head with Alyssa Grace Sturgill from the United States. The other semi-final match featured teams from South Korea and India.

Zhou Jiayu, a 22-year-old athlete from Hebei Institute of Physical Education, showed remarkable skill and determination in the women’s compound bow individual qualification competition held on July 27, where she secured a second-place ranking with a total of 682 points. Her opponent, Alyssa Sturgill, hails from Pikeville University and is 21 years old.

Today, all eyes were on Zhou Jiayu as she embarked on her journey towards the finals, aiming to secure a medal for herself and her team.

The Universiade has been an exciting showcase of talent, athleticism, and international competition. As the archery project came to a close, spectators eagerly watched as Zhou Jiayu and other athletes pushed their limits in pursuit of victory.

Reporting from the event, Red Star News journalist Yan Xue captured the intense atmosphere through the lens of photographer Wang Xiao.

The article, edited by Guo Yu and Feng Lingling, concludes with a disclaimer emphasizing that the opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author. Sohu, the information release platform, clarifies that it provides information storage services only.

As the archery project concludes and the Chinese team wraps up their journey, the Universiade continues to be a thrilling event filled with passion, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

