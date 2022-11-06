Abrupt braking of the Belluno Dolomites, overwhelmed at the Polisportivo di Belluno by Legnago with which at the start she was paired in the standings (10 points). After two consecutive victories in the league and the one in the Cup on Wednesday in Cjarlins, Diego Zanin’s team succumbs 4-1, remaining in third from last place in the standings.

A race that immediately begins uphill for the Belluno Dolomites, despite a goal being canceled for offside on a free-kick by Artioli in the second minute, probably due to a position of Corbanese to disturb the opposing goalkeeper. A couple of minutes pass and Sambou begins his show, jumping opponents like pins in the wing and leaning the 1-0 ball against Zanetti.

At the end of the first half Rocco grace the Dolomites on the counterattack, but the former Belluno does not miss from the spot in the 49th minute on a penalty won by Zanetti.

Dolomites jolt at 55 ‘, when a remarkable action in speed sees Svidercoschi open on Macchioni who touches for the rushing Arcopinto: 1-2. But a brace from Baradji sends the result on file. At 86 ‘Sommacal is also sent off for a double yellow card.

Sunday is scheduled for the transfer to the home of Caldiero Terme.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – LEGNAGO SALUS 1-4.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Virvilas; Alcides, Conti, Sommacal, Pettinà (46 ‘Svidercoschi); Artioli (68 ‘Casella), Onescu, Thomas Cossalter (53’ Arcopinto); De Paoli (46 ‘Macchioni), Corbanese, Alex Cossalter (72’ Faraon). Available: Saccon, Toniolo, Cucchisi, De Carli. Coach Diego Zanin.

LEGNAGO SALUS (4-3-3): Di Stasio; Travaglini (37 ‘Zarrillo), Sbampato, Gasparetto, Mazzali (88’ Ruggeri); Casarotti, Van Ransbeeck (83 ‘Bernardini), Baradji; Sambou (86 ‘Rodella), Rocco, Zanetti (80’ Muteba). Available: Fusco, Musumeci, Marcellusi, Walnut. Coach Massimo Donati.

Referee: Moncalvo di Collegno. Assistants: Pisu from Oristano, Mocci from Oristano.

Rarely: 4 ‘Zanetti; 49 ‘Rocco on penalty, 55’ Arcopinto (D), 60 ‘and 74’ Baradji.

Note corners 4-4. Ammonites Alcides, Macchioni, Sommacal (D), Travaglini, Van Ransbeeck (L). Expelled in the 86th minute Sommacal (D) for a double yellow card. Recovery 2 ‘pt 3’ st