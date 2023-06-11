The bracelet for measuring blood pressure 24h how it works

There’s a connected bracelet to constantly measure and monitor blood pressure 24 hours a day.

It is an optical blood pressure monitor, a certified medical device (class IIa) which allows you to detect blood pressure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Through an app stores all the data to be periodically sent to your doctor in the cloud.

The tracker is produced by Aktiia, a Swiss medtech, the result of 18 years of research and development for the creation of a clinically accurate system, reliable and convenient for constant blood pressure measurement. A wearable doctor who provides users and doctors with precise and detailed measurements to better diagnose and manage hypertension and related risks.

The bracelet for measuring blood pressure 24h

Arterial hypertension is today one of the most common pathologies in industrialized countries: in Italy, on average, 33% of men and 31% of women suffer from it, and many do not know they suffer from it because they are asymptomatic. For this reason, hypertension is commonly referred to as the “silent killer”. The situation is especially critical for i missed checks, partly due to low patient engagement and partly due to a lack of comprehensive data, which physicians need to properly diagnose and manage patients.

What is the Aktiia medical bracelet?

Aktiia’s monitor automatically collects more than 100 times the data and compared to other blood pressure measuring devices, it meets the criteria of the ISO81060-2 standard and has already received the CE mark as a Class Ila medical device. To date, tens of thousands of units are in use and over 31 million readings have been captured. The co-founders of Aktiia have dedicated 18 years to the development of this technology, validated by several clinical studies. The results of Aktiia’s pivotal clinical study have been peer-reviewed and published in highly regarded journals, including “Nature” e “Blood Pressure Monitoring”. Aktiia is also an official partner ofInternational Society of Hypertension e della World Heart Foundation. There are nine other ongoing clinical trials, focused on demonstrating the clinical impact of his solution.

How does the Aktiia bracelet work for measuring blood pressure?

The purpose of Aktiia is to perform 24/7 optical blood pressure monitoring by detecting and recording night and day pressure. The bracelet, simple to use, performs over 12 surveys throughout the day. All data is immediately displayed in the mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and, through the cloud, made available for sharing with your family or your doctor.

What does the Aktiia bracelet do?

Aktiia’s Blood Pressure Monitoring (OBPM) algorithms are based on optical wrist sensors and provide blood pressure readings using photoplethysmography (PPG) to analyze the change in the diameter of the artery that occurs with every heartbeat. This optical measurement occurs continuously and automatically through the thin and light wristband, so users don’t have to interrupt their day or sleep to take the measurement. Aktiia demonstrated high accuracy in its clinical study: 0.45 ± 7.75 mmHg for systolic blood pressure and 0.38 ± 6.86 mmHg for diastolic blood pressure. Aktiia’s data collection and processing processes meet the highest standards of security and privacy (GDPR).

How much is the Aktiia bracelet?

Aktiia can be purchased online directly on the Aktiia website at the price of 209,99 Eurowith free shipping and a 2-year warranty included.

