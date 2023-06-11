Leader of ‘Los Jordan’ was captured in La Plata, Huila

The Huila Police Department, through the Criminal Investigation Section in the municipality of La Plata, managed to capture an important criminal leader known as ‘Yhordan’.

This individual, according to the Police, was the leader of the criminal gang known as ‘Los Jordán’, dismantled in March, dedicated to the commercialization of narcotics in municipalities in western Huila.

The arrest was carried out in the El Nogal neighborhood, thanks to a court order issued by the First Criminal Court of the municipality of La Plata. Alias ​​’Yhordan’, 23 years old, was responsible for the distribution of drugs and the assignment of roles within the criminal structure, and was also a relative of several members of the gang.

According to the investigations, this subject coordinated all the criminal activities related to the acquisition, distribution and commercialization of narcotic drugs. It should be noted that ‘Yhordan’ already had a criminal record, with a 32-month conviction for the same crime, in addition to records in the SPOA system for crimes of personal injury and damage to another’s property.

Alias ​​’Yhordan’ was made available to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office 2 of the city of Neiva, the leading entity in the investigation, waiting to be presented before a guarantee control judge to endorse the procedure and define his judicial situation.

With this important capture, the authorities deal an accurate blow to the criminal structure of ‘Los Jordán’ and indicate their commitment in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The Police Department added that it will continue to work tirelessly to dismantle criminal organizations and guarantee the safety and tranquility of all the inhabitants of the department.