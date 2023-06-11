Home » Zelensky on the Ukrainian counter-offensive | Info
Zelensky on the Ukrainian counter-offensive

Zelensky on the Ukrainian counter-offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that there are “counter-offensive actions” by his army at the front, but he did not confirm whether it is a major counter-offensive that Kiev has been preparing for months.

Source: Profimedia

Ukrainian authorities remain unclear on their strategy, while the Russian military has reported six days of large-scale attacks involving Western-supplied equipment, particularly in southern Ukraine.

“There are counter-offensive and defensive actions taking place in Ukraine, and I will not talk about them in detail,” Zelensky said at a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

“You have to trust our soldiers and I trust them,” he added.

At the press conference, Zelensky answered a question about the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said on Friday that a major Ukrainian counter-offensive, expected for months, had begun.

Putin added that all counter-offensive attempts had failed, but stated that Kiev retained its “offensive potential.

Zelensky said that he does not trust Putin.

On Friday evening, the Ukrainian president praised “the heroism of his country’s soldiers who took part in particularly difficult battles.”

(Beta)

See also  The Pope: "We need a real inclusion of fragile people, politically correct is not enough"

