The Council of State has declared it “unproceedable”, the appeal of the FIGC against the sentence of the Lazio Tar which, in the context of the “capital gains case” of Juve, had imposed the transmission of the so-called “Covisoc card” to the Juventus managers.

The sporting ruling is safeguarded

However, it filters from circles close to the Football Federation “moderate satisfactionas not entering into the merits of the Tar’s judgment, iThe principle of the sporting ruling is safeguarded“. The Council of State has in fact declared the appeal “unproceedable” as the paper had been delivered in the meantime.

The inadmissibility of the appeal

“Considering that the documentary presentation by Co.Vi.So.C., motivated in the same way as the provisions of the first instance sentence and the monocratic decree rejecting the precautionary protection pursuant to art. 56, paragraph 1 , administrative procedure code, entails the inadmissibility of the appeal pursuant to art. 116 code proc. adm., due to lack of interest”. This is what the Council of State writes in deeming the appeal made by the FIGC against the delivery of the Covisoc Card to the former Juventus executives Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini.