Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.
Holy Spirit Parish
Holy Tuesday
7:00 am: Eucharist.
10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)
4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.
5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.
6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.
Mary Queen of the Angels Parish
Holy Tuesday
7:00 am: Eucharist
10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.
5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.
5:00 pm: Crossroads.
6:00 pm: Eucharist.
6:45 pm: Easter for adults.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
Holy Tuesday
7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.
12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.
7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.
Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.
7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).
San Ignacio de Loyola Parish
Holy Tuesday
7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.
12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.
7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.
Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.
7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Holy Tuesday
11:00 a.m.: Confessions.
12:00 pm: Eucharist.
12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.
The Twelve Apostles Parish
Holy Tuesday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.
5:30 p.m.: Confessions.
6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.
Catedral Metropolitana
Holy Tuesday
7:00 a.m.: Holy Mass.
10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.
5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.
6:00 pm: Holy Mass.
Jesus Nazareno Parish
Holy Tuesday
6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.
From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm: Youth Coexistence at San Antonio de Prado (Registration in the Parish Office)
From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Man and woman family Easter. Spiritual retreat Parish Hall.
Saint Joseph Parish
Holy Tuesday
10:30 am: Children’s Easter.
3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.
5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.
7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.
