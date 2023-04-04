Home News Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Tuesday
News

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Tuesday

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Tuesday

Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

Holy Tuesday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)

4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.

5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.

6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

Holy Tuesday

7:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Crossroads.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

6:45 pm: Easter for adults.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

Holy Tuesday

7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.

12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.

7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.

Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.

7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

Holy Tuesday

7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.

12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.

7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.

Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.

7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Holy Tuesday

11:00 a.m.: Confessions.

12:00 pm: Eucharist.

12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.

The Twelve Apostles Parish

Holy Tuesday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.

5:30 p.m.: Confessions.

6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.

Catedral Metropolitana

Holy Tuesday

7:00 a.m.: Holy Mass.

10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.

5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.

6:00 pm: Holy Mass.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

Holy Tuesday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm: Youth Coexistence at San Antonio de Prado (Registration in the Parish Office)

From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Man and woman family Easter. Spiritual retreat Parish Hall.

Saint Joseph Parish

Holy Tuesday

10:30 am: Children’s Easter.

3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.

5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.

7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.

