The Czech Republic does not allow Russian tennis players to enter the country

After Poland, the Czech Republic was the second EU country to refuse entry to a tennis player from Russia. As the Czech news agency CTK reported on Friday, the unnamed player, who wanted to take part in the WTA tournament Prague Open, was checked when she landed at Prague airport on Thursday evening and prevented from entering Czech territory.

You have already left the Czech Republic. All other players from Russia and Belarus who had registered for the tennis tournament would also not receive an entry permit, the authorities in Prague said.

The Czech police had previously announced that they would consistently enforce the entry ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus imposed by the government in June because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Tournament organizer Miroslav Maly told CTK that after the rejection of this first player, the other registered athletes from Russia and Belarus would probably not even come. Everyone was informed in good time that they were not allowed to enter the country.

Poland also has a similarly strict policy against athletes from Russia and Belarus. Last week, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonarewa was prevented from entering Poland. She wanted to take part in the WTA tournament in Warsaw.

