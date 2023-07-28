Home » The Czech Republic does not allow Russian tennis players to enter the country
Sports

The Czech Republic does not allow Russian tennis players to enter the country

by admin
The Czech Republic does not allow Russian tennis players to enter the country

After Poland, the Czech Republic was the second EU country to refuse entry to a tennis player from Russia. As the Czech news agency CTK reported on Friday, the unnamed player, who wanted to take part in the WTA tournament Prague Open, was checked when she landed at Prague airport on Thursday evening and prevented from entering Czech territory.

You have already left the Czech Republic. All other players from Russia and Belarus who had registered for the tennis tournament would also not receive an entry permit, the authorities in Prague said.

The Czech police had previously announced that they would consistently enforce the entry ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus imposed by the government in June because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Tournament organizer Miroslav Maly told CTK that after the rejection of this first player, the other registered athletes from Russia and Belarus would probably not even come. Everyone was informed in good time that they were not allowed to enter the country.

A comment by Christoph Becker Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 47 Bernd Schwickerath, Düsseldorf Published/Updated: Recommendations: 8 Achim Dreis Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 13

Poland also has a similarly strict policy against athletes from Russia and Belarus. Last week, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonarewa was prevented from entering Poland. She wanted to take part in the WTA tournament in Warsaw.

See also  European sanctions against Lukashenko for the kidnapped blogger

You may also like

World Fencing Championships, Italy in the final in...

Søndergaard – “The early goal was hard to...

Keira Walsh Suffers Injury in Match Against Denmark

The Sean Payton-Nathaniel Hackett beef is exactly the...

Narrow victory against World Cup newcomer: China keeps...

How to avoid the most typical digestive disorders...

FC Bayern: Sadio Mané switches to Cristiano Ronaldo

Carlos Sainz fastest free practice time in the...

Ukrainian Charlan accuses President Katsiadakis of breaking his...

America Dominates St. Louis City in Debut, Advances...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy