Udinese – From Pereyra’s opening to Brenner’s first words / Day

Juventus midfielder Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra is ready for his new club. To date, however, a decision has not yet arrived

Udinese is about to conclude its retirement in Austria and the start of the season is now approaching in big strides. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to be a protagonist right away, but knows very well that it won’t be easy even if the team has strengthened compared to last season. In addition, he will be able to count on players who remained in the pits for most of 22/23 due to fairly serious injuries such as Gerard Deulofeu or Enzo Ebosse. In the meantime, important statements have arrived from Roberto Pererya’s agent in the last few hours. The former Juventus captain has not yet signed for any team.

“Roberto prefers to continue his adventure with a club that plays in the Italian championship”. Here are the declarations of the agent Federico Pastorello. To date, however, we are almost in August and there is certainly no good news on this front given that no one is moving to close and consequently the risk is that the player starts the championship unemployed. We will see if there will be any news in the coming weeks, or else this push and pull will continue. We remind you that among the interested clubs there are Urbano Cairo’s granata and Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. Even if at the moment only the first ones have sent an official offer without a reply.

Brenner’s presentation

There have been today the first statements of the Brazilian footballer Brenner. The former Cincinnati footballer stated that he doesn’t feel the pressure and above all that he wants to continue scoring many goals. He also stated that he has played for several excellent clubs and that as a result he is forced to get used to it quickly. We’ll see if these statements actually come true. Let’s remember that we are still talking about the second most expensive purchase in this session for Udinese, a good eleven million euros. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest from the field. Next friendly announced <<

July 28 – 4pm

