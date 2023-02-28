In the postponement of the 24th day of Serie A, finally the Cremonese can celebrate his first victory in the league: Roma, on the other hand, leave three very heavy points after a good game, but with too many inaccuracies in the offensive phase. Yet the team of Mourinho, sent off 1′ into the second halfhad managed to equalize with Spinazzola, after an incorrect offside by the grey-red defense. The capitolini attack but fail to scoreso they get surprised by Okereke who is brought down in the box by Rui Patricio: from eleven meters, Ciofani it is glacial and gives Ballardini an incredible success.

The match

After the challenge won by the Lombards in the Italian CupMourinho for the replica in Serie A initially focuses on Belotti, after the good performance in the Europa League with Salzburg, supported by Dybala and Pellegrini, and launches Wijnaldum from the first minute in midfield with Kumbulla in central defense in place of the suspended Smalling. While Ballardini relies on Vasquez in the defensive line. In attack, the ex Giallorossi Felix with Tsadjout and Okereke. The first chance is for Mourinho’s men. In the 4th minute Dybala serves Wijnaldum in the area, a conclusion from the former Liverpool player who ends up just wide. The reply in the 8th minute with Felix trying a surprise volley from the edge, but the ball went just wide. To the 17′ Cremonese takes the lead: Valeri’s chest bank for Tsadjout who volleys from inside the area and puts the ball under seven where Rui Patricio can’t reach.

At the beginning of the second half, vehement protests from Mourinho who gets the direct red card. The second half of the Portuguese coach lasts just over a minute, furious with the referee and fourth man. Lin Rome he tries again with Belotti and Dybala in depth but on both occasions Carnesecchi is ready and anticipates the Giallorossi forwards. In the 71st minute Roma equalized: Mancini throws for Spinazzola who stops the ball well on the edge and places in front of Carnesecchi in the corner for the 1-1. In the 74th minute the Giallorossi try with Dybala but the grey-red goalkeeper blocks it on the ground. Roma continue to press in search of the winning goal, reveal themselves and concede again in the 81st minute. Okereke, served by a cross shot by Ciofani, was put down in the box by Rui Patricio. Referee Piccinini has no doubts and points to eleven metres. Ciofani, recently entered, made no mistake from the penalty spot and made it 2-1. Roma accuse the blow, try to react but despite the 6 minutes of recovery fails to score.