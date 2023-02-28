by palermolive.it – ​​12 seconds ago

At the end of Palermo-Ternana, match of the twenty-seventh day of Serie B, the assistant coach of Palermo Salvatore Lanna appears in the press room. Below is his commentary on the match. Considerations on Palermo “Objectively in the first half…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Ternana, Lanna: “Pigliacelli kept us standing, we’ll take this point” appeared 12 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».