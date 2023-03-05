Lou Jeanmonnot, Caroline Colombo, Eric Perrot and Fabien Claude won the mixed relay on Sunday in Nove Mesto. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

Without its usual headliners, French biathlon still has resources and the whole future ahead of it. Sunday March 5, on the track of Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic, a team led by Fabien Claude (28 years old) – the most experienced of the tricolor biathletes involved – and also composed of Caroline Colombo (26 years old), Lou Jeanmonnot (24 years old) and Eric Perrot (21) won ahead of Sweden and Norway in the mixed relay of the Biathlon World Cup, with a lead of 33 and 38 seconds respectively.

Bronze medalist at the World Championships in Oberhof (Germany) a month ago, but with a totally different composition (the quartet Julia Simon, Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet, Emilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon Maillet), the French mixed relay managed a good performance. The Tricolores sign their second victory in the mixed relay of the winter after that of Pokljuka (Slovenia) at the beginning of January.

