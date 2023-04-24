The goalkeeper legend guesses that Baník is getting fired up in the match against Slavia. He is clear about the winner

The goalkeeper, who made saves for Slavia, Bohemians and Sparta during his career, himself experienced firsthand what it’s like when Baník fans drive their team into a frenzy. This season, however, coach Pavel Hapal’s team alternates good moments with weaker results, and you can see it in the table. The “Chachars” are far from the elite.

“The miner is unpredictable in terms of results. It’s definitely heating up and it can make it difficult for Slavia, but it can also end up with a clear result for Slavia. And I think that Slavia will win there,” Blažek did not please the Sparta fans, who are clinging to the match with the fact that Jindřich Trpišovský’s team could stumble, as they already did a few times in the spring.

Direct with the legendary goalkeeper Jaromír BlažekVideo : Sport.cz

Sport.cz football editor Jiří Lizec believes that Baník will give a more responsible performance than was the case in the last showdown with Sparta. “The miner will not shoot himself in the foot again. He offered two goals to Sparta, but they didn’t even try to win,” he says, adding that not only a win away from Slovácko, but also a home victory over strong Pilsen will help the Ostrava team.

Direct with former defender David HovorkaVideo : Sport.cz

“Baník definitely has a chance, perhaps also because Slavia is not so dominant away from home. And Baník knows that he needs to play something to get out of the group for the rescue. He definitely has a chance,” he adds.