The yellow and red team will carry out the second part of the preparation in Portugal in view of the return to the field against Bologna. Meanwhile, the players rest around the world

The players of the Roma choose exotic destinations for vacations. Pellegrini e Mancini I’m in Dubai with families, Solbakken flew to Mexico. Volpato e Camara they return to their respective hometowns. After the tour in Japan and the two unexciting friendlies against Nagoya (0-0) and Yokohama (3-3), Mourinho allowed 12 days off before departure for the Portugal. The Giallorossi team, in fact, will play in Algarve the second part of the preparation in view of the return to the field against Bolognaon January 4, 2023. The coach will also convene Wijnaldum, who will do a week of differentiated work on the Lusitanian coast and will be evaluated by the technical staff and doctors. For the Dutch it will be a dress rehearsal in view of his definitive return to the team. Here are all the yellow and red destinations.

Lorenzo Pellegriniafter the Asian retreat, he joined his wife Veronica Martinelli a Dubai. The Giallorossi captain will rest for a few days and will take advantage of the holiday to spend time with his children: Camilla and Thomas.

Gianluca too Mancini is expected at Dubai. The wife of the Roma defender, Elisa Baggiani, posted a story on her Instagram profile that bears witness to the arrival of Pellegrini: “Start your holidays”. The Giallorossi captain leads his two sons by the hand and nearby is also Ginevra, the eldest daughter of the Mancini couple. See also The national football team has 45 players to report to the team and start the "involution" on the 16th_Training_On_Yu Genwei

Tammy Abraham relax on a comfortable bed by the sea.

Looking forward to officially being a new player of the Roma (since January 2, 2023), Ola Solbakken decided to spend a few days in the enchanting Azulik Resortin Mexico. The Norwegian striker is together with his girlfriend Thea Wenes.

Cristian Volpatoat the end of the second friendly in Japan against Yokohama who saw him star with 2 assistposted a photo on social media with the geolocation a Sidney. The young Giallorossi, who had refused the opportunity to play for the World right with theAustralianow he will spend his holidays there.

Maddy Camara he chose to go back to his Conakry (capital of Guinea), where he was born, to spend a few days with family and friends.

Bryan Cristante is departing from the airport of Fiumicino with his wife Selene Cito and twins Victoria and Aurora.

