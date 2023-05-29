The income of more than €6,000 that this group of retirees will receive in June

The most awaited moment for pensioners, retirees and civil servants is approaching

One of the executive star measures to compensate for the loss of purchasing power caused by inflation has been to approve an update of 8.5% for contributory pensions and 15% for non-contributory pensions.

In addition to the instantaneous increase that has occurred in the payrolls that all beneficiaries receive this year, there is a specific moment where retirees are going to enjoy the increase more: the extra summer pay, which they will receive on June 23.The money from the summer bonus corresponds to double the net monthly amount that is paid in throughout the year for those pensioners who have their pension distributed in fourteen payments, as determined by Royal Legislative Decree 8/2015which includes and regulates the General Social Security Law.

In practice, the rise of 8.5% that entered into force at the beginning of the year has meant, on average, an increase of 116 euros per month and that, come June, it will translate into one more than 232 euros with respect to the previous period when the extra pay for June arrives.

The pensioners who will come out of this situation better off are those who enjoy the highest pension: taxpayers who receive a monthly contributory pension of 3,059 euros (because they are in the maximum tranche of the amount of the pensions) they will see how this June 23 they receive an income of 6,118 euros thanks to the revaluation of 8.5%.