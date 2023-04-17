The King beat the Warriors, Sabonis, the core of the King, performed sluggishly, what did the King rely on to win the game – yqqlm

Original title: The King defeated the Warriors King’s core Sabonis’ performance was sluggish

On April 16, Beijing time, the first day of the NBA playoffs, the Kings defeated the Warriors at home 126:123, rewriting the big score of the series to 1:0.

In this game, the Warriors, as the defending champion, showed their terrifying scoring explosive power, while the Kings, as the team with the highest offensive efficiency in the regular season and the team with the strongest ability to grasp critical moments, neither side’s defense was very good. This confrontation battle was extremely hot and exciting, and the game was highly enjoyable.

In terms of the king’s configuration, the king’s offensive firepower is the strongest in the league, and this game was able to show that the king has a high-position supporting insider Sabonis, a single player with the ball, Fox and Monk, and a group of players who can shoot. Defending the King has become Cole’s biggest headache.

With the Kings shooting like a cloud, Cole didn’t dare to double-team Fox and Monk, even if the three-pointers of Herter, Murray, and Barnes were inaccurate.

Fox scored a team-high 38 points. This season, he scored 194 points at critical moments in the regular season, the highest in the league. The Warriors widened the point difference to 10 points in the third quarter. With Fox’s wireless singles, single quarter Scoring 14 points to tie the score, Cole had no way to deal with it.

Of course, the Kings are a very extreme team on both ends of the offense and defense. In the regular season, their offensive efficiency ranked first and their defensive efficiency ranked fifth. It was also Sabonis who became the target of the Warriors’ defense, but Wiggins failed to hit a key three-pointer, and the game eventually lost.

In the opening stage of the two teams, both offensive and defensive ends were very targeted. The Warriors frequently used pick-and-rolls to target Sabonis. In response to Sabonis' poor foot movement speed and poor switching defenses, Curry and Thompson frequently played pick-and-rolls with Rooney, which became the starting point of the Warriors' offense. . The king's countermeasure is that when Curry and Thompson play pick-and-roll, the team adopts a double-team strategy to protect Sabonis, through fast rotation, release the Warriors' other points, and test the three-pointers of Rooney, Dreaming Green and Di Vincenzo Shooting ability, and the ability to handle the ball and dominate the ball. Rooney's pick-and-roll went down to score, and Di Vincenzo's open three-pointer benefited from Curry and Thompson, who got a lot of scoring opportunities, and the offensive influence of the Splash Brothers can be seen. The king uses Sabonis to support the hand-offs in the high position. Murray, Fox, and Barns Huerter can handle the ball. Sabonis can also play the Warriors inside in the high position. The Warriors mainly shrink and target Sabo. Nice's hand-to-hand cooperation emptied the players outside the King's three-point line. However, the Kings made 0 of 7 three-pointers at the start, grabbed 7 offensive rebounds, and continued their offense by scoring twice. Because the King's defensive problems were too obvious, the Warriors gradually gained the upper hand. Curry, Poole, and Thompson frequently looked for Sabonis. The King's double-team strategy was quickly sanctioned by the Warriors. The other players were afraid of playing and decided not to double-team these three players. These three players frequently shot from the outside, which made the King's defense care about one thing and lose another. The Warriors emptied Fox, Sabonis and Mitchell on the defensive end, focused on shrinking the inside line, and adopted a pressing strategy against the three-pointers of Herter and Barnes Murray, and once established an advantage of about 10 points. In the middle of the third quarter, Fox of the Kings stood up, relying on a large number of singles with the ball and a large number of mid-range shots, while continuing to attack for the Kings, he turned the tide through his personal ability. When Fox felt very hot, Lyles got a lot of open opportunities, grasped four open three-point opportunities, changed the Warriors' defensive formation, and provided rare and valuable space for the King's offense. , Monk broke through with a large number of balls, and smashed Poole against Poole. At the critical moment of the fourth quarter, Munch + Fox and Curry + Thompson began to attack the target. The Warriors' dual-core made multiple difficult three-pointers, demonstrating their excellent scoring explosive power. The frame, coupled with Fox's critical moment, hit three consecutive three-pointers and two mid-range shots. Through individual singles, the Warriors' defense paid a heavy price. Fox and Monk are the absolute heroes of the King's win, and Lyles and Ryan are the King's stage heroes. The King's offensive rebounds and inside scoring are extremely good, and the team's team defense is also good enough. In this state, Sabonis' offensive performance is not full, Herter, Murray, and Barnes' touch on the perimeter is not open, the King still has a certain amount of room for imagination, and the Warriors' defensive strategy has played a certain role. , The Kings are also participating in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, so it is inevitable that they will be a little nervous. This is an epic battle. The Warriors scored explosively. Curry, Thompson and Poole's explosive scoring were all displayed. The Kings competed against the Warriors with an even more offensive performance, which made people awe-inspiring. Respect.

