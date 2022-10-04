Original title: The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime: Thick eyebrows 11+11 roared the female referee to eat T, James made 0 of 7

On October 4th, Beijing time, the Lakers faced off against the Kings in the NBA preseason. Westbrook started the game, and the thick eyebrows staged the return of the king. He got a double-double in the half, but James made 0 of 7 shots in the half.

Lakers: James made 0 of 7 shots, scored 4 points and 2 assists, Nongmei made 4 of 9 shots, 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal, Westbrook 5 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds, Nunn 5 points, Beverley 8 points.

Westbrook 2 plus 1 James missed the basket Female referee with thick eyebrows and roaring Anderson dunks game review James ushered in the 20th season of his career. He arrived 2 hours early to warm up and was quite self-disciplined. In this battle, the Lakers sent the starting lineup of James, Westbrook, Nunn, Nongmei and Jones, and the rookie coach Hamm also ushered in the first show of coaching the Lakers. As soon as the game came up, Westbrook hit the Lakers' first goal of the game, Nunn also made a three-pointer, Nongmei turned and hit a jumper, Westbrook 2 plus 1, and then he assisted Nunn for a layup, and the Lakers started a wave of 12-3. The King caught up to 7-12, James made a three-point foul and hit two of three free throws. With 5 minutes and 58 seconds left, Beverley ushered in his first show for the Lakers. The female referee got a technical foul and the thick eyebrows roared. After that, he and Westbrook went off the court. James assisted Bryant for a layup, and since then, James has also been replaced. Beverley made a three-pointer, Anderson dunked in an alley, and at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers led 27-21. However, in the first quarter, Lao Zhan made 0 of 4 shots and missed an empty basket. In the second quarter, Gabriel made a dunk, and then he also sent a big cap. Westbrook assisted and hit a three-pointer, and James returned to the court, but he still missed consecutive shots and was 0 of 6. Fox made a layup to stop the Lakers, came back from a timeout, and Nongmei made a three-pointer at the buzzer. After that, Nongmei and Lao Zhan both came off the court. Fox counterattacked a train, and at halftime, the Lakers led 46-41.

