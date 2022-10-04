Home Sports The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime: Thick eyebrows 11+11 roaring female referee eating T James 0 in 7 – yqqlm
Sports

The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime: Thick eyebrows 11+11 roaring female referee eating T James 0 in 7 – yqqlm

by admin
The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime: Thick eyebrows 11+11 roaring female referee eating T James 0 in 7 – yqqlm

Original title: The Lakers lead by 5 points at halftime: Thick eyebrows 11+11 roared the female referee to eat T, James made 0 of 7

On October 4th, Beijing time, the Lakers faced off against the Kings in the NBA preseason. Westbrook started the game, and the thick eyebrows staged the return of the king. He got a double-double in the half, but James made 0 of 7 shots in the half.

Lakers: James made 0 of 7 shots, scored 4 points and 2 assists, Nongmei made 4 of 9 shots, 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal, Westbrook 5 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds, Nunn 5 points, Beverley 8 points.

Westbrook 2 plus 1

James missed the basket

Female referee with thick eyebrows and roaring

Anderson dunks

game review

James ushered in the 20th season of his career. He arrived 2 hours early to warm up and was quite self-disciplined. In this battle, the Lakers sent the starting lineup of James, Westbrook, Nunn, Nongmei and Jones, and the rookie coach Hamm also ushered in the first show of coaching the Lakers.

As soon as the game came up, Westbrook hit the Lakers’ first goal of the game, Nunn also made a three-pointer, Nongmei turned and hit a jumper, Westbrook 2 plus 1, and then he assisted Nunn for a layup, and the Lakers started a wave of 12-3. The King caught up to 7-12, James made a three-point foul and hit two of three free throws. With 5 minutes and 58 seconds left, Beverley ushered in his first show for the Lakers.

The female referee got a technical foul and the thick eyebrows roared. After that, he and Westbrook went off the court. James assisted Bryant for a layup, and since then, James has also been replaced. Beverley made a three-pointer, Anderson dunked in an alley, and at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers led 27-21. However, in the first quarter, Lao Zhan made 0 of 4 shots and missed an empty basket.

See also  76ers see Simmons deal as long-term plan to target up to 30 players

In the second quarter, Gabriel made a dunk, and then he also sent a big cap. Westbrook assisted and hit a three-pointer, and James returned to the court, but he still missed consecutive shots and was 0 of 6. Fox made a layup to stop the Lakers, came back from a timeout, and Nongmei made a three-pointer at the buzzer. After that, Nongmei and Lao Zhan both came off the court. Fox counterattacked a train, and at halftime, the Lakers led 46-41.Return to Sohu, see more

You may also like

Indonesia football stadium tragedy: Why police questioned after...

Accademia, which mocked Solbiatese, catches the draw only...

LeBron James 0 in 7 with strong eyebrows,...

Cycling, Tre Valli Varesine: Elisa Longo Borghini wins...

An inspired Voghe overwhelms the Vergiatese opens Romano,...

World Table Tennis Championships | Wang Chuqin: Very...

Sottil is already in the history of Udinese:...

Premier League: Haaland, Foden “wear hats” Manchester City...

Nfl: here are the themes of the fourth...

The Gesteco enjoys the first time and a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy