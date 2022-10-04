BIOSTAR, today officially announced that all BIOSTAR 600 series motherboards, including Z690, B660 and H610, will fully support the latest Intel 13th generation Raptor Lake processors through BIOS update.
Intel’s latest 13th-generation processor has a 15% increase in single-core performance compared to the previous generation processor, a 41% increase in multi-core, and supports DDR4 and DDR5. The feeling of games and multitasking performance in practical applications will also be more obvious. Users with BIOSTAR 600 series motherboards can go to BIOSTAR official website to upgrade to the latest BIOS version and enjoy the excellent performance of the new processor immediately!
*Detailed information will be published on the BIOSTAR official website (www.biostar.com.tw) shall prevail.
** BIOSTAR will add or remove support for any processors without notice.
Support List:
H610
|Model Name
|ver
|BIOS
|H610MH
|6.1
|H61DO912.BBS
|H610MH
|6.0
|H61DO912.BSS
|H610MHP-E
|ALL
|E61AO912.BSS
|H610MHP
|ALL
|H61EO912.BSS
|H610MX-E
|6.0
|H61AO915.BSS
|H610MX-E
|6.1
|H61AO915.BBS
B660
|Model Name
|ver
|BIOS
|B660GTN
|ALL
|B66AY912.BST
|B660M-SILVER
|ALL
|B66BO912.BST
|B660GTQ
|ALL
|B66AO912.BST
|B660MX-E PRO
|ALL
|B66AO912.BSS
|B660T-SILVER
|ALL
|B66BY912.BST
|B660MX-E
|6.1
|B66CO912.BBS
|B660MX-E
|6.0
|B66CO912.BSS
|B660 GTA
|ALL
|B66AC915.BST
|B660MXC PRO
|ALL
|B66EO915.BSS
Z690
|Model Name
|ver
|BIOS
|Z690 VALKYRIE
|ALL
|Z69AC915.BST
|Z690A VALKYRIE
|ALL
|Z69CC912.BST
|Z690GTA
|ALL
|Z69BC915.BST
|Z690A-SILVER
|ALL
|Z69DC915.BST
Follow Biostar now
LINE: @biostar-taiwan
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BIOSTAR.Taiwan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BIOSTAR_Global
Instagram: www.instagram.com/biostarofficial
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan
Further reading: