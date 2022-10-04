Home Technology BIOSTAR Announces 600 Series Motherboards Supporting Intel’s 13th Generation Processors | XFastest News
BIOSTAR, today officially announced that all BIOSTAR 600 series motherboards, including Z690, B660 and H610, will fully support the latest Intel 13th generation Raptor Lake processors through BIOS update.

Intel’s latest 13th-generation processor has a 15% increase in single-core performance compared to the previous generation processor, a 41% increase in multi-core, and supports DDR4 and DDR5. The feeling of games and multitasking performance in practical applications will also be more obvious. Users with BIOSTAR 600 series motherboards can go to BIOSTAR official website to upgrade to the latest BIOS version and enjoy the excellent performance of the new processor immediately!

*Detailed information will be published on the BIOSTAR official website (www.biostar.com.tw) shall prevail.
** BIOSTAR will add or remove support for any processors without notice.

Support List:

H610

Model Name ver BIOS
H610MH 6.1 H61DO912.BBS
H610MH 6.0 H61DO912.BSS
H610MHP-E ALL E61AO912.BSS
H610MHP ALL H61EO912.BSS
H610MX-E 6.0 H61AO915.BSS
H610MX-E 6.1 H61AO915.BBS


B660

Model Name ver BIOS
B660GTN ALL B66AY912.BST
B660M-SILVER ALL B66BO912.BST
B660GTQ ALL B66AO912.BST
B660MX-E PRO ALL B66AO912.BSS
B660T-SILVER ALL B66BY912.BST
B660MX-E 6.1 B66CO912.BBS
B660MX-E 6.0 B66CO912.BSS
B660 GTA ALL B66AC915.BST
B660MXC PRO ALL B66EO915.BSS

Z690

Model Name ver BIOS
Z690 VALKYRIE ALL Z69AC915.BST
Z690A VALKYRIE ALL Z69CC912.BST
Z690GTA ALL Z69BC915.BST
Z690A-SILVER ALL Z69DC915.BST

