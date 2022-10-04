BIOSTAR, today officially announced that all BIOSTAR 600 series motherboards, including Z690, B660 and H610, will fully support the latest Intel 13th generation Raptor Lake processors through BIOS update.

Intel’s latest 13th-generation processor has a 15% increase in single-core performance compared to the previous generation processor, a 41% increase in multi-core, and supports DDR4 and DDR5. The feeling of games and multitasking performance in practical applications will also be more obvious. Users with BIOSTAR 600 series motherboards can go to BIOSTAR official website to upgrade to the latest BIOS version and enjoy the excellent performance of the new processor immediately!

*Detailed information will be published on the BIOSTAR official website (www.biostar.com.tw) shall prevail.

** BIOSTAR will add or remove support for any processors without notice.

Support List:

H610

Model Name ver BIOS H610MH 6.1 H61DO912.BBS H610MH 6.0 H61DO912.BSS H610MHP-E ALL E61AO912.BSS H610MHP ALL H61EO912.BSS H610MX-E 6.0 H61AO915.BSS H610MX-E 6.1 H61AO915.BBS



B660

Model Name ver BIOS B660GTN ALL B66AY912.BST B660M-SILVER ALL B66BO912.BST B660GTQ ALL B66AO912.BST B660MX-E PRO ALL B66AO912.BSS B660T-SILVER ALL B66BY912.BST B660MX-E 6.1 B66CO912.BBS B660MX-E 6.0 B66CO912.BSS B660 GTA ALL B66AC915.BST B660MXC PRO ALL B66EO915.BSS

Z690

Model Name ver BIOS Z690 VALKYRIE ALL Z69AC915.BST Z690A VALKYRIE ALL Z69CC912.BST Z690GTA ALL Z69BC915.BST Z690A-SILVER ALL Z69DC915.BST

