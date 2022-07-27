Original title: Fan Zhendong was deducted 1400 points and still ranked first in the world[The latest ITTF ranking announced]

On July 26, the ITTF announced the world rankings for the 30th week of 2022. The main national table tennis players still occupy the top three positions in the men’s and women’s singles. In men’s singles, Fan Zhendong still ranked first despite being deducted 1400 points, Ma Long and Liang Jingkun ranked second and third respectively, and Zhang Benzhihe rose to fourth after winning the WTT Championship. In women’s singles, Sun Yingsha returned to the world‘s No. 1 position by winning the women’s singles runner-up at the WTT Star Challenge Budapest.

In men’s singles, Fan Zhendong was deducted 1,400 points due to his absence from two matches in Budapest, and still ranked first with 5,500 points. Ma Long ranked second with 3700 points, Liang Jingkun ranked third with 3085 points in the quarterfinals of the championship. Zhang Benzhihe won the championship by reversing Lin Gaoyuan 4-3 in the WTT Championship and rose to fourth place with 3020 points. Wang Chuqin reached the top of the men’s singles at the WTT Star Challenge Budapest Station and won 600 points, rising 4 places to the tenth place in the ranking.

In women’s singles, Sun Yingsha currently ranks first with 5,770 points by virtue of her 420 points in winning the women’s singles runner-up at the WTT Star Challenge Budapest Station. Chen Meng ranked second with 5580 points. Wang Manyu ranked third with 4710 points. Wang Yidi ranked fourth with 4,220 points.

In men’s doubles, the Japanese combination Togami Hayabusa/Uda Yukiya ranked first with 3395 points, Swedish combination Carlsen/Falke ranked second with 2640 points, Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin ranked third with 2350 points, The Lin Gaoyuan/Liang Jingkun combination ranked seventh with 1120 points.

In women’s doubles, Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha continued to top the list with 4,600 points. Japan’s Mima Ito/Hina Hayata ranked second with 3620 points, and Luxembourg’s Ni Xialian/De Nut ranked third with 1625 points.

In mixed doubles, Chinese Taipei’s Zheng Yijing/Lin Yunru topped the list with 4620 points, followed by Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha with 4000 points, French duo Lebesson/Yuan Jianan ranked third with 3325 points, Hayata Hina/Zhang Ben Zhihe ranked fourth with 2570 points, and Liu Shiwen/Xu Xin ranked eighth with 1400 points. (Reporter Zhou Xueshuai)