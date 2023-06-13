The national plan is connected with the livelihood of the people——The grassroots story of promoting common prosperity in Zhejiang

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, June 12th. Title: The national plan is connected with the people’s livelihood——A grassroots story in Zhejiang that promotes common prosperity

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wu Huanqing, Wang Junlu, Tang Tao, Zhu Han, Zhang Xuan

On June 10, 2021, the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Supporting Zhejiang’s High-quality Development and Building a Common Prosperity Demonstration Zone” was officially released, proposing a “two-step” development goal: “By 2025, Zhejiang Province will promote high-quality development and build a common Significant and substantive progress has been made in the Fuyu Demonstration Zone.” “By 2035, Zhejiang Province will achieve greater achievements in high-quality development and basically achieve common prosperity.”

By June 2023, nearly half of the time away from the “first step” development goal, what phased progress and landmark achievements have been made in the construction of the Zhejiang Common Wealth Demonstration Zone, and what kind of people have experienced a profound sense of happiness and gain ?

The fresh answers lie at the grassroots level. From the hot workshops of private enterprises, from the busy figures of people in the “Common Wealth Workshop”, from the dreams of children in mountain villages, from the laughter floating in the cultural auditorium, from the natural comfort of camping, from the comfort brought by handshake and words , The rich connotation of common prosperity is vividly interpreted.

“Happy life is the result of struggle.” The vast number of cadres and masses in Zhejiang are striving to solve the universal problem of common prosperity with their innovative vitality and pragmatic and efficient enterprising spirit.

[Story 1: Mountain Village Elementary School “Cloud Computer Room”]

Tracing along the Shiliang River in Kecheng District, Quzhou City, after more than 10 kilometers, you can reach the Xiacun Campus of Xinhua Primary School at the foot of Baiyun Mountain.

The primary school covers students from local mountainous villages such as Kandi Village, Huangcha Village, and Paixitou Village, with a total of 122 students. In the past year, Xinhua Primary School has been replaced with a “cloud computer room”. 24 computers are connected to the cloud through the Internet, and the system and software will be updated in time.

The novel operation interface made Zeng Zimo, a fifth grade student, very interested in learning. He is learning programming from his teacher, and he already knows how to design simple human-computer interaction game programs such as knowledge quizzes.

This rural primary school and the primary school in the city have jointly created a “cloud classroom”, where urban and rural children take the same class. There are many classrooms of famous teachers, such as the “Carbon Neutrality” class taught by Lu Fang, a senior engineer at the Institute of Electrical Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Tong Weiqiang, the principal of Xinhua Primary School, said: “Digital expands the children’s world and makes the mountain village primary school no longer closed.”

Kecheng District is one of the 26 counties in mountainous areas with relatively backward development in Zhejiang. Since 2021, Zhejiang has formulated a “one county, one policy” work plan around the high-quality development of 26 counties in mountainous areas, and 50 economically strong counties in the province have implemented pairing assistance to form a stronger joint force of mountain-sea cooperation.

Narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas and promoting balance and coordination are important goals for promoting common prosperity. Zhejiang continues to promote good education for young children, good education for students, income for labor, good doctors for sickness, healthy care for old people, livable housing, and support for the weak, so that the fruits of development can benefit more people. In the field of education, Zhejiang has successively implemented rural primary and secondary schools and vocational education improvement plans, and promoted the integrated development of urban and rural education through “teacher rotation exchanges”, “pair assistance” and “education community”. At present, the inter-school difference coefficient of Zhejiang urban and rural compulsory education schools is within 0.27, which is the lowest in the country.

[Story 2: Jacket companies open up new markets]

Walking into Haiyou Street, Sanmen County, Taizhou City, is like entering the ocean of jackets. There are more than 300 jacket companies active here, and the output of jackets accounts for 60% of the country’s total output.

In a private jacket enterprise located in Haiyou Street, more than 20 workers stepped on the sewing machine, their hands were flying up and down, and rushed to make a batch of jackets; 15 kilometers away, the production workshop of Zhejiang Lantu Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. completed a batch of processing The jacket is being packed.

“The jacket industry here is developing well. I have lived a better life with my hard work,” said worker Li Xiaoqin. In the past few years, she followed her son to live in the county, and found this job near her home, earning 80,000 yuan a year.

At an outdoor products company in Sanmen County, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, staff members are discussing the design of a jacket (photographed on June 14, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Weng Xinyang

The government has made great efforts to guide and cultivate this industry that is related to the enrichment of thousands of households. In recent years, Sanmen County has set up a comprehensive service park for the jacket industry, and has jointly carried out fabric research and development and appearance design with universities, effectively improving the technical content and brand value of jackets.

With the continuous rise of the manufacturing industry, a group of small and medium-sized business owners and individual industrial and commercial households have become an important group of entrepreneurship and wealth. Sanmen’s jackets have also gradually broken through the encirclement and opened up the market by virtue of their quality and cost-effectiveness. Last year, the county produced more than 50 million jackets, with an annual output value of 6.5 billion yuan.

Employment is the biggest livelihood of the people. The large number of private enterprises in Zhejiang have become an important channel for people to increase their employment income and start businesses and innovate. Pan Litai, president of the Sanmen County Jacket Industry Association, said that there are already 30,000 people working in the local jacket industry, 90% of whom are local laborers. In addition to salary income, some high-skilled talents can also become “shareholders” to enjoy dividend incentives.

By the end of 2022, there will be 9.43 million registered business entities in Zhejiang. Among them, in 2022 alone, there will be 749,000 net new operating entities in Zhejiang, an increase of 14.7% over the previous year. In Zhejiang, the private economy contributed 67% of the province’s GDP, 71.7% of tax revenue, 82.6% of exports, 87.5% of employment and 92.5% of the number of enterprises.

[Story 3: “Digital Shepherd” new life]

In the early morning of summer, in the Huyang Smart Circulation Industrial Park in Lushan Township, Changxing County, Huzhou City, Lu Guofei, a “digital shepherd” who is over 50 years old, sits in front of the Huyang smart management platform to check the dynamics of the sheep house.

The large digital screen in the Huyang Smart Circulation Industrial Park in Lushan Township, Changxing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province displays various monitoring data of Huyang in real time (photographed on January 6, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yu

“Environmental collection sensors are installed in each sheep house. Once the parameters exceed the standard, the fan, roller shutter, and spray deodorization system will automatically start to make the environment more suitable.” Lu Guofei said.

In recent years, relying on the characteristic lake sheep breeding industry, Lushan Township has built a shared pasture “common wealth workshop”, allowing farmers to participate in the management of lake sheep breeding and learn breeding techniques, so as to realize the joint income of the village collective and farmers.

Workers at the Huyang Smart Circulation Industrial Park in Lushan Township, Changxing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province scan the digital chip on the ear of a Huyang cub (photo taken on January 6, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yu

Lu Guofei was engaged in the boat running business when he was young. An accident many years ago left him with a disabled leg. With limited mobility and no professional skills, Lu Guofei had no choice but to stay at home. Two years ago, the village arranged for him to work in the “Gongfu Workshop”, but he was still full of doubts.

“Raising sheep used to be a laborious job, and I was worried that I would not be able to do it; but now I find that the automation of breeding is getting higher and higher, which makes me confident.” Lu Guofei said that after half a month of training, he is already fully competent for this job. item of work.

Today, in the 325-acre breeding area of ​​”Gongfu Workshop”, the number of sheep on hand has reached 45,000, and the annual output value has reached more than 60 million yuan. For 44 local low-income farmers like Lu Guofei, the average annual income per capita has increased by more than 16,000 yuan.

Income is the most intuitive basis for judging the level of wealth of ordinary people. “Gongfu Workshop” is an innovative carrier for Zhejiang to help low-income groups increase their income. In the second half of 2022, multiple departments in Zhejiang issued guidance to explore and promote party building to lead the construction of “common wealth workshops”, and proposed to build 10,000 “common wealth workshops” in three years to achieve full coverage of 26 counties and towns in mountainous areas, and focus on rural revitalization. Promote full coverage of villages. At present, Zhejiang has established more than 7,000 “common wealth workshops”, employing more than 340,000 people, including 37,000 low-income rural households, with an average monthly income increase of about 2,600 yuan per capita.

Zhang Jianfeng (middle), the representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage blue calico printing and dyeing skills of Ningbo City, demonstrated to the villagers how to make handmade jewelry in the “Colorful Women” Common Wealth Workshop in Leishan Village, Xiwu Street, Fenghua District (March 2023 Photo taken on the 8th).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Efforts to promote “expansion” and “reduction” and continue to narrow the income gap are important starting points for Zhejiang to promote common prosperity. In 2022, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in Zhejiang will reach 37,600 yuan, ranking first in the country for 38 consecutive years. The income gap between urban and rural residents has narrowed to 1.90, which is the province with the smallest gap in the country.

【Story 4: Rich in “pockets” and rich in “heads”】

The day’s work is over and the sky is getting dark. In the streets and alleys of Hongxi Village, Tianning Town, Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, such conversations resounded-“Let’s go, play basketball!”

In order to better enrich the spiritual life of the villagers and enhance the cohesion of the rural society, Chen Liqin, the old branch secretary of Hongxi Village, was the first to think of the trick of “pulling up the team to carry out activities”. She gathered a group of “mothers” with an average age of about 50 years old in the village to form a dance team. They did farm work during the day and danced at night. A “golden business card”.

Driven by the dance team, Hongxi Village has established more than 20 cultural and sports teams in the past two years. “Shaoxing opera performances and song and dance sketches are staged in the cultural auditorium almost every week, and we all love to watch them.” Villager Gu Yuyu was full of praise for the rich and colorful cultural activities.

Hongxi Village has also launched farmers’ art popularization classes. By offering courses such as line dance classes and Yue opera classes, professional art training is used to sow the “seeds” of culture into the hearts of villagers.

Promoting the common prosperity of people’s spiritual life is an important aspect of promoting common prosperity. In the past two years, Zhejiang has further improved its public cultural service system to continuously meet the diverse, multi-level, and multi-faceted spiritual and cultural needs of the people. At present, Zhejiang has built a total of more than 50,000 new era civilization practice centers, institutions (stations, points) and rural cultural auditoriums, and innovatively created grassroots cultural matrices such as urban study rooms and community cultural homes. Rich spiritual and cultural supplies have become the “standard equipment” for people’s better life.

This is Henggang Village, Yaozhuang Town, Jiashan County, Zhejiang Province, taken on July 12, 2021 (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yu

[Story Five: A Tent Supports “Ecological Enrichment”]

“You can open restaurants, tea shops, coffee, and biscuit shops in small farmyards.” “You can open up new business formats such as hiking, mountain climbing, frisbees, and paddle boards.”…In the “Xiaohangkeng” in Xiayang Village, Xiaofeng Town, Anji County, Huzhou City In the camp, the village cadres carried out “brainstorming” on the development of rural camping, and “golden ideas” continued to burst out.

People are relaxing at the “Xiaohangkeng” camp in Anji County, Huzhou City (photo taken on May 3, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Mengyu

“We can freely engage in rural tourism, which is inseparable from vigorously improving the living environment.” Bao Xin, Secretary of the Party Branch of Xiayang Village and Director of the Village Committee, said.

A few years ago, the Panshan Road into the village was opened, attracting tourists to the village. However, there was a lack of management on the problems such as camping, barbecue, off-roading and other activities that produced a lot of garbage, and the industrial development effect was not ideal.

In August 2020, Bao Xin, a former corporate executive, resigned and returned to his hometown to serve as a village cadre. The first thing he did after he took office was to restore the environment. The village cleared out 57 cars of garbage and nearly a thousand beer bottles just around the big lawn.

The effect of environmental improvement is immediate. Since 2021, the beautiful countryside here has repeatedly become a “check-in point”. Some clothing, perfume, and automobile brands have come to them on their own initiative to rent the “scenery” in the village to shoot outdoor advertisements.

“This made the villagers see the value of protecting green water and green mountains.” Under the leadership of Bao Xin, Xiayang Village collectively established a tourism development company, created 8 special camps including “forest” and “RV”, and introduced a A batch of well-known outdoor camping brands.

A tent makes a village rich. Today, villagers can share rent from the land, earn salaries at the door of the house, and distribute dividends at the end of the year. There are more ways of income. In 2022, the village will receive about 100,000 tourists in total, and the collective operating income of the village will increase from less than 150,000 yuan before 2020 to 1.75 million yuan.

A good ecological environment is the most inclusive welfare of people’s livelihood. Focusing on the “ten million project”, Zhejiang continues to increase investment in rural construction, from “thousand village demonstration, ten thousand village improvement” to “thousand village boutique, ten thousand beautiful villages” to “thousand village future, ten thousand villages share prosperity, global harmony and beauty” “, continue to promote the orderly gathering of resource elements, population industries, and public services in towns and villages, the beautiful “big garden” of the whole region is basically completed, and the modern version of “Fuchun Mountain Dwelling Map” is gradually presented.

[Story 6: Conflicts and disputes “solved” on the spot]

In the mouths of ordinary people in Qiaosi Street, Linping District, Hangzhou City, there is a saying: “If you want to reason, go to the Street Comprehensive Management Center.”

Qiaosi Street, located on the outskirts of the city, is home to a large number of clothing enterprises, with a large floating population, and labor disputes and economic disputes occur from time to time. To this end, the Street Comprehensive Management Center has opened a special service window for “labor and personnel”, where mediators, lawyers, judges, and street staff work on-site to jointly promote the resolution of conflicts.

Yang Jinquan, who has been engaged in grassroots mediation work for 29 years, is the “gold medal peacemaker” of the street comprehensive management center. At the beginning of this year, Mr. Li, who was engaged in clothing production in the street, had a dispute with the ordering party. When the two sides were at a stalemate, Lao Yang learned of the situation and immediately started pre-litigation mediation with them, and the disputed relationship between rights and responsibilities was quickly clarified. Less than 3 hours after the mediation, Mr. Li successfully received the payment.

“In the past, when the masses encountered conflicts and disputes, they often ‘went around a lot and got angry’, and sometimes they couldn’t be effectively resolved; now, we invite the masses to the street comprehensive management center, so that the masses can live at the ‘doorstep’ It can solve the troubles.” Yang Jinquan said.

Workers accept questions from the masses at the Social Governance Center of Yuhang District, Hangzhou (photo taken on May 25, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Weng Xinyang

Social governance is the foundation of common prosperity. Zhejiang inherits and carries forward the “Fengqiao Experience” and “Pujiang Experience”, and the construction of a safe Zhejiang and a rule of law Zhejiang continues to deepen. Last year, the sense of security of the people in Zhejiang was 99.28%, ranking among the top in the country for many years in a row. At the same time, Zhejiang released the provincial “Peace Index”, which created a number of major applications such as integrated political and legal case handling, comprehensive integration, and Zhejiang police smart governance, to comprehensively improve the performance of digital governance. (over)