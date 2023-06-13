Home » LPG tank spills in the Prato area, road closed – Tuscany
LPG tank spills in the Prato area, road closed – Tuscany

LPG tank spills in the Prato area, road closed – Tuscany

On regional 325 in Montemurlo, the firefighters intervened

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 13 – A LPG tanker truck overturned following a road accident on regional road 325 in Montemurlo (Prato) and traffic is blocked in both directions. The firefighters intervened on the spot, also with special means and the nuclear-biological-chemical-radiological nucleus (Nbcr) of Florence.

The staff of the Nbcr nucleus have verified that the tank has no leaks, the pipes and the valves have not been damaged in the accident. To remove the tank it is necessary to transfer the gas present inside. For this reason, the specialized nucleus of the Venice command has been activated and is already on its way to reach the place. The police explain that for now it has not been necessary to evacuate any family. An online press conference was also convened at 12:30 in which, among others, the mayors of the Val di Bisenzio and the president of the Province of Prato participate. (HANDLE).

