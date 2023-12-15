The National Rifle Shooting Team strengthens physical fitness and tempers willpower-Sports-China Engineering Network

National Rifle Shooting Team Prioritizes Physical Fitness During Winter Training

China Sports News reporter Hu Jianhua

The National Rifle Shooting Team for the Paris Olympics is currently undergoing winter training at the Shooting Sports Center of the General Administration of Sport. The team is emphasizing physical training as the first lesson of their winter training in order to strengthen their physical fitness and temper their will.

The winter training program kicks off with military training, where athletes begin each day with long-distance running and engage in military posture and formation training. This training not only enhances their physical fitness but also hones their will and quality.

Physical coaches are customizing training plans for each athlete based on their individual needs, incorporating exercises such as power cycling, core training, and stretching. According to physical coach Pan Ling, the focus of this phase of training is on aerobic and recovery training to prepare the athletes for the more intense training to come.

Each athlete is undergoing a comprehensive physical fitness test as part of the winter training program. The test includes 10 items such as abdominal muscle endurance, back muscle endurance, and a 3000-meter run. The athletes are giving their best in the test to achieve optimal results.

Some may question the emphasis on physical training for shooting events, which primarily involve static positions. However, Pan Ling explains that good physical fitness is essential for athletes to maintain high concentration and make calm judgments during competitions. Any slight fluctuation in the gunman’s hand can significantly impact the outcome of the game. In addition, strong physical fitness helps prevent injuries, extend exercise life, and strengthen will and quality.

Men’s rapid-fire pistol athlete Li Yuehong echoes the importance of physical training, emphasizing that it is the foundation of competitive sports. He highlights the role of physical fitness in ensuring that skills and tactics can be utilized in high-intensity competitions while also preventing injuries and strengthening willpower.

The National Rifle Shooting Team’s commitment to physical fitness during winter training reflects their dedication to achieving top performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics. As they continue to strengthen their physical fitness and temper their will, they are positioning themselves for success on the global stage.

